The 1975 allegedly banned from Malaysia after Good Vibes Festival outburst; Here’s what we know

English pop rock band The 1975 has allegedly been banned from entering and performing in Malaysia after a highly contentious outburst.

It is no secret that The 1975 is a popular British band that has been making waves in the music industry. However, recent incidents involving their controversial frontman, Matt Healy, suggest that the band has been banned from entering Malaysia following their performance at the Good Vibes Festival 2023.

The 1975 claim to be banned from Malaysia

The festival, which was highly anticipated among Malaysian entertainment fans, was one of the band’s stops on their recent tour. Visitors who attended the first of three nights for the festival were graced with an electrifying entrance as spotlights flicker, cameras rolling, and George Daniel on the drums.

Unfortunately, their set was unexpectedly cut short after frontman Matt Healy and bassist Ross McDonald shared a kiss on stage during their rendition of I Like America and America Likes Me. While this may seem like a harmless act, it went against the Malaysian government’s hard-line stance against LGBT rights, leading to the band’s alleged ban from the country.

Leading up to the smooch, Healy reportedly stomped on a drone that was hovering over him. He expressed his anger, stating “If you push me, I’ll push back. Do not fly that f*cking robot in my face”.

What’s more, he had also spoken out and expressed his frustration with the country’s policies against LGBT rights. Venting his frustrations at the ruling government, he said that it was ridiculous to tell people what they can do and that he was ‘fucking furious’ about it, telling the crowd: “That’s not fair on you because you aren’t representative of your government”.

Healy went on to explain that they had contemplated pulling out of the show altogether before changing their mind at the last minute, saying “I pulled the show yesterday, and we had a conversation, and we said, ‘We can’t let the kids down because they’re not the government”.

Further on in his tirade, Healy added that he was willing to take the blame if the group were to be banned from the country, explaining: “If you wanna invite me here to do a show, then you can f*ck off. I’ll take your money, you can ban me, but I’ve done this before, and it doesn’t feel good”.

Shortly after the kiss, the band continued the set with the song, I Couldn’t Be More In Love, before leaving the stage, with Healy claiming that: “We just got banned from Kuala Lumpur, goodbye”. Other songs on the setlist not performed that night included Robbers, Somebody Else and I’m In Love With You.

The incident has caused quite a stir amongst Malaysians, with many fans and supporters of The 1975 expressing their disappointment with the alleged ban, while others were furious about the stunt Healy pulled.

Good Vibes Festival on The 1975’s Matt Healy’s stunt

Good Vibes Festival has since released a statement expressing their regret at the set being cut short due to the band’s ‘non-compliance with local performance guidelines’. According to the statement, the event organiser explained that the festival has always been dedicated to providing enjoyable music experiences, and they sincerely appreciate their fans’ continued support. They also reassured fans that the festival would proceed as scheduled, and they eagerly anticipate everyone’s presence on upcoming dates.

Following the statement, the event organiser stated that those who attended the festival on 21 July with the single-day wristband will now be able to attend on either Saturday or Sunday, 22 and 23 July. All they have to do is simply present the Friday single-day wristband at the main entrance to enter the venue.

At this juncture, the alleged ban on The 1975 has not been confirmed by the Malaysian government. However, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil has confirmed that the event organisers for the festival have been summoned to provide an explanation on the situation.

