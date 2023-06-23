Tiffany & Co. unveils Meerqeen as its new ‘Friend of the House’

Tiffany & Co, the luxury jewellery franchise, recently named Meerqeen as their newest ‘Friend of the House’, marking the first time that a Malaysian has been selected for this role.

Meerqeen is a well-known actor, model, and singer from Malaysia who has been making waves in Southeast Asia. He has a large following of 3.4 million on Instagram and TikTok, where he shares his unique style and personality. Meerqeen’s on-screen presence is captivating, and his fans adore him for his charismatic personality.

Tiffany & Co’s decision to select Meerqeen as a ‘Friend of the House’ was undoubtedly a wise one, as his unique personality and style are sure to resonate with their luxury customer base. We can’t wait to see what exciting projects or campaigns the luxury jewellery brand and Meerqeen have in store for their collaboration.

More about Tiffany & Co. and it’s known for

Tiffany & Co. is an American luxury jewellery and specialty retailer. Founded in 1837 by Charles Lewis Tiffany and John B. Young in New York City, it has become internationally renowned for its exquisite and high-quality jewellery, watches, fragrances, accessories, and luxury goods.

The brand is particularly known for its engagement rings and diamond jewellery, which have become iconic symbols of love and commitment. It has a long-standing tradition of using the finest materials and expert craftsmanship to create timeless and elegant designs.

The company’s flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York City, known as the ‘Tiffany & Co. flagship store’ or simply ‘Tiffany’s,’ is an iconic landmark and has been featured in popular culture, including the famous film Breakfast at Tiffany’s. The store’s exterior is adorned with a signature blue box and white ribbon, which has become synonymous with the brand.

The luxury jewellery house has also collaborated with notable designers and artists, such as Jean Schlumberger, Elsa Peretti, and Paloma Picasso, to create unique and distinctive jewellery collections.

In addition to its jewellery offerings, the brand provides various luxury goods, including watches, accessories, home goods, and gifts, all reflecting the brand’s commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and timeless elegance.

(All images courtesy of Tiffany & Co)