Tomorrow X Together set to be the first K-pop group to headline Lollapalooza 2023

HYBE Corporation’s second all-boy act Tomorrow X Together (TXT) will make musical history at Lollapalooza 2023 as the first K-pop group to headline the festival. The Gen-Z sensation promises a smashing setlist, with a special performance by Coi Leray. Here’s all about it.

Last year, Tomorrow X Together (TXT) made it to the headlines for being the first K-pop group to perform at Lollapalooza. This year, they’re back in the news, albeit for being the first of their kind to hold a headliner slot. With this, they follow in the footsteps of their senior J-Hope, who dropped jaws with his 2022 act. On the itinerary are the quintet’s best hits, including the summer bop Do It Like That featuring the Jonas Brothers.

Tomorrow X Together’s performance at Lollapalooza 2023 will be livestreamed

The highly-awaited performance will take place on 5 August on the Bud Light Stage, Chicago — streaming live for global fans on YouTube and WeVerse. According to a report by News18, the setlist has been carefully crafted on the themes of ‘youth’ and ‘rock’ — an ideal canvas for the quintet’s signature style. A live band will accompany them. Also on the cards? A performance of Happy Fools with rapper and singer Coi Leray. Needless to say, this act is set to be Magic.

TXT was formed in 2019 under Big Hit Music and HYBE Corporation — the names behind the biggest K-pop boy group in the world, BTS. Since then, the act has sold out shows, released three studio albums, and hopped on a 16-city world tour.

They cracked the Billboard World Albums and World Digital Song Sales charts to sit at number one with their aptly titled track Crown and EP The Dream Chapter:Star. Most recently, they released an EP titled The Name Chapter: Temptation.

Other headliners for Lollapalooza 2023 include Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey, and Red Hot Chili Peppers. Aftershows across the city, meanwhile, will feature the likes of Carly Rae Jepsen, Portugal. The Man, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. The music festival — one of the most celebrated around the world — began in 1991 and has built a reputation for playing host to the biggest names in the business. As of this year, it has expanded to a few countries around the world — Brazil, Argentina, France, India, and Sweden.

All images: Courtesy Tomorrow X Together (TXT)