Tsutaya Bookstore opens first outlet in Southeast Asia at Intermark Mall KL

Japan’s largest bookstore chain, Tsutaya Bookstore has achieved a remarkable milestone by opening its very first outlet in Southeast Asia at Intermark Mall located in KL.

The event was graced by the esteemed presence of His Excellency Mr. Katsuhiko Takahashi, the Ambassador of Japan to Malaysia, which not only symbolises the enduring friendship between the two nations but also signifies the brand’s unwavering commitment to enriching Malaysia’s cultural landscape.

All you need to know about the newly opened Tsutaya Bookstore in KL

Situated strategically in the heart of the city, Tsutaya Bookstore at Intermark Mall offers a refreshing and more accessible book-buying experience compared to its premium counterpart, Tsutaya Books in Pavilion Bukit Jalil. With a wide selection of books, focusing particularly on humanities and workstyle titles, along with an extensive collection of stationery, this store caters to the diverse interests and needs of its customers.

Moreover, patrons can indulge in the cosy ambiance of the in-house cafe, where they can savour freshly brewed coffee and the signature lemonade, providing a perfect complement to their book browsing experience.

The design concept of the newly opened bookstore is inspired by its surroundings, showcasing parallel oak wood shelves that create an airy and spacious feel within the store. The combination of cool tones at the storefront and warm brown tones at the back adds depth and visual interest, creating an illusion of grandeur.

As visitors step into the store, they are greeted by the welcoming cafe at the entrance, inviting them to unwind and immerse themselves in a moment of tranquility amidst their bustling lives. The overall atmosphere exudes a casual charm, with subtle touches of exposed concrete adding a touch of contemporary aesthetics.

This momentous opening serves as the brand’s remarkable entry into the Southeast Asian market, further expanding its presence beyond its existing 47 stores worldwide. Mr. Hideyuki Uemoto, the CEO of Tsutaya Books Malaysia Sdn. Bhd, expressed his utmost excitement and enthusiasm in introducing Tsutaya Bookstore to Southeast Asia, emphasising its distinct emphasis on humanities and workstyle titles.

He proudly highlighted the meticulously curated selection of paperback books and the extensive stationery collection, specifically catering to the discerning office clientele of Intermark Mall. The store’s overarching mission is to foster cultural connections within Malaysia, warmly welcoming a diverse audience comprising expatriates, business travelers, tourists, and local book enthusiasts alike.

His Excellency Mr. Katsuhiko Takahashi, the Ambassador of Japan to Malaysia, has also expressed his hopes that this groundbreaking venture would pave the way for more Japanese businesses to thrive in Malaysia and inspire Malaysians to explore the rich and vibrant cultural tapestry of Japan, fostering a deeper appreciation and understanding between the two nations.

Tsutaya Bookstore offers a number of promotions to celebrate its opening

Beyond providing an extensive and well-curated selection of popular titles, Tsutaya Bookstore at Intermark Mall also offers a welcoming and inviting space for customers to relax and indulge in their love for books.

To commemorate this grand opening, the store is offering an array of exciting promotions and special offers. These include a complimentary stationery pack for the first 50 purchases on opening day, allowing customers to kickstart their book-buying journey with a delightful surprise.

Additionally, every Friday, shoppers can avail themselves of a special offer, where they can enjoy a 20% discount on their second cup of coffee.

To banish those Monday blues, customers can also redeem a RM20 voucher with a minimum spend of RM 250 and above in a single receipt throughout the entire month of November. And as a token of appreciation, the store is giving away a limited edition bookmark with every book purchase, allowing customers to adorn their books with a unique and cherished keepsake.

Tsutaya Bookstore is located at Level 1 (Lot No 1-11), 1, Intermark Mall, No. 348 Jalan Tun Razak, 50400 Kuala Lumpur and is open 8 AM to 8 PM daily. For more information, visit their Instagram page.

(All images used courtesy of Tsutaya Bookstore)