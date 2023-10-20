facebook
What is corporate math, and why is it hitting us right in the feels?
What's On
20 Oct 2023 06:00 PM

What is corporate math, and why is it hitting us right in the feels?

Vichayuth Chantan
Writer, Bangkok

‘Cause we are living in a capitalist world, and we are all capitalist girls, we present the newest trend on the internet: corporate math.

[Hero Image Credit: Israel Andrade/Unsplash; Featured Image Credit: Icons8 Team/Unsplash]



The latter half of 2023 has seen a number of trends about maths. Girl math centres around women making fun of their own thinking that justifies their shopping habits. Boy math talks about the red flags of men and how some male thinking does not really add up.

Now, we present the newest fad: corporate math. Sometimes the math isn’t mathing in the company setting. Sometimes the HR gives us the weirdest solutions to our most basic inquiries. Sometimes a five-day work week is listed on the Linkedin recruitment entry as one of the “benefits.” This trend is to take a jab at those weird logics that can be so warped you cannot find them outside the office.

Like, of course, they let the toxic employee stay in the company without consequences instead of actually look at the problems. That’s just corporate math. Don’t you worry about that though, you’ll be late for this month’s townhall.

Let’s look at a few examples of corporate math on social media:

Trends Entertainment Social Media






A bar enthusiast with passion for good food, Vichayuth can be found trying out new menus and making friends over drinks. His hobbies include video games, listening to live music, and silently judging you from across the room.

 
