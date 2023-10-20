‘Cause we are living in a capitalist world, and we are all capitalist girls, we present the newest trend on the internet: corporate math.

[Hero Image Credit: Israel Andrade/Unsplash; Featured Image Credit: Icons8 Team/Unsplash]

What is corporate math, and why is it hitting us right in the feels?

The latter half of 2023 has seen a number of trends about maths. Girl math centres around women making fun of their own thinking that justifies their shopping habits. Boy math talks about the red flags of men and how some male thinking does not really add up.

Now, we present the newest fad: corporate math. Sometimes the math isn’t mathing in the company setting. Sometimes the HR gives us the weirdest solutions to our most basic inquiries. Sometimes a five-day work week is listed on the Linkedin recruitment entry as one of the “benefits.” This trend is to take a jab at those weird logics that can be so warped you cannot find them outside the office.

Like, of course, they let the toxic employee stay in the company without consequences instead of actually look at the problems. That’s just corporate math. Don’t you worry about that though, you’ll be late for this month’s townhall.

Let’s look at a few examples of corporate math on social media:

Corporate math is cutting bonuses and announcing layoffs while simultaneously boasting record profits — ✨Muscle Mommy✨ (5'3 btw) (@racheltrains) October 12, 2023

Corporate math is giving discounts to customer and rewarding them for bad behavior, but refusing to pay their workers a living wage because it cuts into their profits. — Stranger Wings (@aseparatemind) October 16, 2023