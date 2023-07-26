Here’s how to nab the BLACKPINK x Starbucks collab in Malaysia

As perhaps the most well-known K-Pop act internationally, it comes to nobody’s surprise that each member of BLACKPINK has lent their name to several brand collaborations over the years, while also doing the same as a unit. From fashion ventures to even the automotive world, one can almost curate an entire lifestyle based solely on the group’s many associated ventures.

Now, intrepid BLINKS can add yet another new collaboration to their exhaustive list of collectible BLACKPINK merchandise, with the debut of Starbucks’ latest range of lifestyle accouterments alongside a new beverage.

Starbucks x BLACKPINK collab launches in Malaysia

Available across all Starbucks outlets nationwide from 25 July onwards, the limited-time release will introduce a brand-new frappuccino dubbed the new BLACKPINK Strawberry Choco Cream Frappuccino®.

As the name implies, expect every cup to combine the fruity zest of strawberries with oat milk atop a rich dark chocolate sauce base, effectively bridging the gap between drink and dessert. Naturally, the frap will also be topped with pink-tinted whipped cream and a chocolate piece in the shape of the group’s logo. This delectable concoction will set you back MYR 20.50.

After you’ve slurped your frap down to the bottom of your cup, it’s time to take a look at what the BLACKPINK x Starbucks collab has to offer with regard to the merchandise. Fans will be glad to know that a total of 11 different items exclusively designed for the drop will be available for sale in all Starbucks outlets.

Naturally, the most desirable of all the items being released for sale would have to be the limited edition tumblers and mugs, each featuring a unique BLACKPINK-themed design. In fact, some even come encrusted with crystals for an added glimmer of dazzle during your mid-day coffee runs.

Beyond this, you can also come to expect sturdy tote bags, yoga mats, and even passport holders for the jet-setting BLINK with a caffeine dependency. Prices for the merchandise start from MYR 108.00 and will be available starting from 25 July.

Speaking on the occasion of the BLACKPINK x Starbucks collaboration’s release, Starbucks Asia Pacific’s senior vice president and president Emmy Kan mentioned: “BLACKPINK is synonymous with an authenticity that is bold and confident, making them an inspiring force that transcends geographies and cultures”.

Feature and hero image credits: Starbucks Malaysia