Support Local: Your ultimate guide to discovering Malaysia from travel, food and more

“Malaysia, truly Asia” — a tagline that embodies the essence of the country’s unique diversity. Home to mouth-watering cuisines and scenic adventures, Malaysia is a melting pot of culture. The country thrives on its colonial and modern architecture, lush greenery and serene beaches. And if you didn’t know, Malaysia is ranked 18th as the Most Peaceful Country in the 2022 Global Peace Index.

Whether you’re thinking of planning a road trip with your loved ones or are craving Malaysia’s finest cuisines, we got you. Don’t be stressed or feel utterly confused about where you should explore next. With our curated guide, we’re celebrating our beautiful home by helping you find unique spots to boast about in Malaysia. From city adventures to hiking trips, prepare for an experience of a lifetime.

In the spirit of Malaysia Day on 16 September, we celebrate everything that our amazing nation has to offer.

The ultimate guide to exploring Malaysia, from food to travel

Travel

Take a trip to the forest, and embrace your inner zen at these 15 nature retreats near KL city.

Make it a vacation to remember with these exceptionally resort with a private pool in Malaysia. It’s time to shower your other half with a holiday to reminisce about the coming years.

Are you planning a trip to Penang soon? Head to these beautiful heritage boutique hotels in George Town, Penang, for a memorable stay.

Ready for an adventure? Book a thrilling activity for yourself and your loved ones. Plus, anyone can join so long you aren’t a scaredy-cat fearful of wading in the gushing water.

These hidden gems make for a desirable destination for many travellers. Find out which island around Malaysia will be your next beach getaway.

You deserve a good holiday. You know you do. Why not skip the sea of selfie sticks and boorish tour-bus throngs for a proper road trip in Malaysia?

Whether it’s your first time or you’re planning to bask in the beauty of what Sabah can offer, here are the best spots to stay in Sabah for breathtaking views and memorable adventures.

Bid goodbye to responsibilities and embrace a lap of luxury at Langkawi’s most opulent pool villas.

Let’s look at the historical landmarks around Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, that have seen history unfold.

There is nothing wrong with wanting to stay in a location filled with picture-perfect moments, and you can achieve that with our guide to the best boutique hotels in Malaysia.

Skip the mall, breathe in that fresh air and soak up the best outdoor activities by booking these adventures in Malaysia.

In need of a tropical holiday? These luxury beach resorts in Johor might be your next holiday destination.

Known for its pristine beaches and coastal town, Desaru is a great way to escape the bustling city and hectic schedule.

Food & Drink

If there is one dish that Malaysians can never say no to, it would be nasi lemak. Check out our guide to the best nasi lemak joints in KL and PJ.

On the hunt for the best murtabak? We can help with you that. If you’re a fan of omelette pancakes, trust the murtabak to come to the rescue.

It may not be Hari Raya, but if you’re in the mood for lemang, it’s time to check lemang off your must-eat list by ordering from the best spots in KL and Selangor.

In the mood for delicious skewers? Order with ease from these popular satay joints in KL.

There are a wide variety of seafood speciality restaurants in KL and Selangor serving up fresh and delicious oysters where you can enjoy them raw or baked; however, you like them best.

From tepung pelita to kuih talam, here’s where you can call and have your favourite kuih delivered to your home.

Everything tastes better with a view. Watch a gorgeous sunset or gaze upon the twinkling city lights at night at these fantastic rooftop restaurants in Kuala Lumpur.

While it isn’t anything like how it is in Indonesia, these nasi Padang places will more than get the job done.

If you crave a side of sambal in all of your dishes, then you’ll love adding the best homemade Malaysian sambals to your kitchen counter.

Where to get the best bak kwa in KL, PJ, Ipoh, Penang – and Shopee? In lieu of locomoting, you can now purchase them on the ‘net.

Noodle lovers can’t get enough of Malaysia’s local pan mee dish. Although the pan mee dish is usually enjoyed with minced pork, pork-free options are available too.

Even if you’re not a fan of sweets, there are so many types of chocolates out there that can cater to different palates.

It’s moist, it’s rich and contains a sinful taste of dark and dangerously quality. You can never go wrong with chocolate cakes, and we found the best spots in the city that provide the most delicious decadent treat.

This Johorean speciality is no stranger to the laksa fans. Here are five restaurants in the city that you should pay a visit to for a taste of the authentic Laksa Johor.

Whether you’re in the mood for desserts or are on the hunt for the perfect patisseries for any celebration, it’s time to indulge in pretty French pastries and gorgeous cakes in KL.

Despite the pandemic, several new bars and restaurants opened their doors recently. With the economy opening back up again, it’s time to get dressed up and check out the latest cocktail bars with your partner or girlfriends

Culture

From Syamsul Yusof’s top-charting Mat Kilau to the best-selling animated film Ejen Ali: The Movie, we have curated a list of the highest-grossing local films in Malaysia and where you can watch them.

We briefly chatted with Sean about how he landed the role in Warner Bros’ latest DC League of Super-Pets and what the process was like voicing an adorable dog named Waffles.

If you want to support the local art community with your own NFT, these up-and-coming artists should be on your radar.

Are you feeling the Raya mood? Here’s a list of movies to relax before enjoying round two of your hearty rendang meal.

From Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh to Yuna, many homegrown names are making waves in the global entertainment industry in their unique ways — and putting Malaysia on the world map.

Keep an eye out on these talented emerging Malaysian artists thriving in the local art scene and striving to make their art seen.

We’ve curated a list of the most iconic Malaysian film worth watching that tackle historical event and essential yet relatable issues.

There’s a chance you may recognise these names. But if any of them seem unfamiliar to you, it’s time to discover these up-and-coming stars and add them to your radar.

Ever wondered what life was like for dwellers of Malaya of yore? These gratifying books of novels and memoirs about life in Malaya written pre-Merdeka will appease your curiosity.

Fashion

The next time you watch these international fashion shows, keep an eye out for these budding Malaysian models that are leaving their mark on the modelling scene.

Disney has teamed up with eight leading Malaysian designers and Her Highness Princess Zatashah of Selangor to launch an exclusive couture collection celebrating courage and kindness.

Keeping traditions alive is Maryam Mutalib, creative director and founder of Malaysian brand MaryamBayam, who brings batik into the modern age with cool designs.

We speak to Comfort Republic on their unusual route to changing the perception of body image and championing sustainability. Click to read our interview with the brand.

We’ve narrowed down what your brilliant content creators are pairing their knits with and how you can ace it flawlessly.

From monochrome sets to tie-dye prints and breezy linens, we hunted down the most stylish and cosiest fits to lounge at home from our homegrown brands.

Beauty & Grooming

Ask yourself this: What does your body crave the most? If you answered a pampering session, you’ve come to the right place.

This city’s bustling pace makes booking for a tropical getaway more rewarding than ever. To elevate the mood, why not unwind at the best hotel spas in Langkawi.

The soothing scents of essential oils and tranquil instrumental await; it’s time to lose those knots and unwind at the best hotel spas in KL.