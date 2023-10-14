Everything that went down at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film premiere

The hotly awaited Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert film is almost here, and its world premiere event on October 11 was nothing short of a showstopper.

Taylor Swift shone like a movie star on a Wednesday evening at the premiere, which took place at The Grove’s AMC Theatre in Los Angeles. She also took to social media to share the exciting news that, due to massive demand, they would be releasing early access screenings of the Eras Tour concert film on Thursday (October 12), exclusively in America and Canada.

The Eras Tour concert film will be released in more than 90 countries including Thailand and Japan starting October 13. A number of countries such as Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia and South Korea will only get to watch the movie from November 3. Malaysia isn’t currently on the list of places that’ll get screenings, but news reports have stated that local distributors are apparently in discussions with the movie’s distributor Trafalgar Releasing to make this happen.

Everything to know about the Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert film premiere

Taylor Swift arrived early at the event and posed for photos with her team and director Sam Wrench before hurrying inside. Hundreds of Swift fans packed the theatre entrance, exchanging friendship bracelets and belting out Swift’s songs. The pop princess gladly paused for several of them to take selfies.

Beyoncé and other special guests in attendance at Taylor Swift’s movie premiere

Rachel Zegler, Maren Morris, Simu Liu, Julia Garner, Mariska Hargitay, Hayley Kiyoko, Fortune Feimster, Victoria Garrick Browne & Flavor Flav, and Adam Sandler were among the A-list Hollywood celebrities who attended the premiere. Andrea and Scott, Taylor Swift’s parents, were also present. A number of hand-picked, lucky Swifties were in attendance too.

But hold on, there’s more! The one and only Beyoncé, aka Queen Bey also attended the show and posed for pictures with Taylor Swift. She, too, has her own Renaissance concert film set to hit theatres worldwide this coming December.

What did Taylor Swift wear to her Eras Tour Concert film premiere?

The 12-time Grammy winner donned a strapless Oscar De La Renta gown with exquisite floral cutouts. This stunning gown had a tight bodice and a gently flowing skirt with a fashionable high-low hem. Sharp-eyed Swifties might immediately notice that her dress was in the same shade of blue as the cover of her upcoming “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” album.

Swift added a pop of colour to her appearance with dazzling blue eyeshadow and a dramatic, bright red lip. She finished the look with diamond stud earrings and a matching diamond necklace. Her hair was in a vintage-inspired updo that looked like a messy bob.

What went down at the Eras Tour concert film premiere?

Taylor Swift gives a 3-minute speech before the #ErasTour film: "I've never had this much fun in my life as I have had on the Eras Tour. It is far and away just the most electric experience of my life." pic.twitter.com/EqgqSkFuaA — Variety (@Variety) October 12, 2023

Before the screening, Swift made a special appearance in each of the 13 theatres where her film was being shown. She addressed the crowd, expressing her gratitude. In one of the theatres she said, “I wanted to come and say Hi to you before you watched the film because honestly, the fact that this tour was such a grand adventure has everything to do with the ways in which you cared about this tour and about these shows.” She also gave a shout-out to the post-production and editing teams responsible for the film.

In one of the theatres, the songstress sat with her backup singers to watch the film while the audience sang and danced in delight. Earlier, The Grove, the popular shopping centre where the premiere was hosted, announced that it would close for the event on Wednesday. Swifties turned up in style, rocking their best “Bejeweled” outfits for the show. The upbeat spirits persisted throughout the showing, culminating in a full-fledged dance party to the film’s closer, “Karma.”

The Taylornation contest

Can’t get enough of the hype surrounding the Eras Tour concert film? Swift’s management team Taylornation has launched a fun contest for Swifties around the world. They’re encouraging fans to take photos in their best concert ensembles and share them on Instagram with the hashtag #TSTheErasTourFilm. Swifties whose posts capture their attention will be included on the #TSTheErasTour website. To participate, send your post to tstheerastour.taylorswift.com — this might be your chance to star in their gallery, and perhaps even be noticed by Taylor Swift herself.

What is the economic prediction for the concert film?

The concert film has already broken records, collecting over USD 100 million in advance ticket sales globally, making it the highest-grossing concert film in history even before its official premiere. It’s incredible that the movie broke AMC’s US record for the largest single-day ticket sales income in the company’s 103-year history in less than a day.

The Eras Tour is on track to smash even more records. With an anticipated global opening of $150 million to $200 million, including $100 million to $125 million in North America and $50 million to $75 million internationally, it is one of the most anticipated films of the year. And it will definitely leave an indelible impression in the history of entertainment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Who was at the Eras tour movie premiere?

Other than Taylor Swift herself, Beyoncé, Rachel Zegler, Maren Morris, Simu Liu, Adam Sandler and many more attended the premiere.

What songs were cut from the Eras Tour movie?

“No Body, No Crime” with Haim, “Long Live”, “Wildest Dreams”, “The Archer”, and Folklore’s “Cardigan” didn’t make the final cut of the Eras Tour movie.

(Main and featured image: justjared/Instagram)