facebook
Home > What's On > News > Electric vehicle maker Tesla is set to open its first office and service centres in Malaysia
Electric vehicle maker Tesla is set to open its first office and service centres in Malaysia
What's On
02 Mar 2023 04:18 PM

Electric vehicle maker Tesla is set to open its first office and service centres in Malaysia

Amalina Anuar
Senior Writer

Your hopes and dreams of owning a Tesla are about to come true as the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) has recently approved the company’s application to import battery electric vehicles (BEV) into Malaysia.

Founded by the wealthiest man in the world and CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk, TESLA is set to establish a head office and introduce the “Tesla Experience” centres and service centres in Malaysia.

With the recent announcement on 1 March 2023, TESLA’s presence in Malaysia is expected to create professional and better-paying job opportunities for workers in the BEV segment and increase the participation of local companies in the TESLA ecosystem, both domestically and globally.

“We are pleased by Tesla’s decision to establish its presence in Malaysia’s electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem. This demonstrates Tesla’s confidence in our economic fundamentals and conducive business environment,” its minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, explains.

tesla malaysia
Image credit: Unsplash/Milansizmadia

He also mentioned that for major global brands who decide to invest and re-invest in Malaysia, Miti and its agencies will continue to enhance efforts to improve the ease of doing business while continuously profiling Malaysia as pro-trade, pro-industry and pro-investment.

“We will also strategically leverage our established electrical and electronics ecosystem to make Malaysia the preferred investment destination for technology related to electric mobility,” he added.

With this, the ministry has facilitated TESLA’s entry into the Malaysian market by introducing the BEV Global Leaders initiative to boost BEV demand and the development of the entire ecosystem to support BEV adoption.

Currently, there is no news on when Tesla will open their head office.

What is the Tesla Experience?

In other words, the Tesla Experience simply translates to a showroom where you can explore each car model, ask questions and go for a test drive before purchasing. However, you must make an appointment before test-driving your desired vehicle.

How do I purchase a Tesla in Malaysia?

After visiting the Tesla Experience, you can make your booking on the website and prepare for your delivery day.

Explore the models on their website here.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Hero & featured image credit: Unsplash/David Von Diemar

Tesla tesla in malaysia
You might also like ...
Electric vehicle maker Tesla is set to open its first office and service centres in Malaysia

Amalina Anuar

Senior Writer

Amalina seeks joy in writing the ins and outs of the fashion, dining and beauty world. When she’s not stalking for her next handbag purchase, you can find her binge-watching the latest tv series, testing out beauty products or singing her heart out at concerts. As a part-time spin instructor, she uses music as a quick escape, which explains why she’s always bopping her head to a good tune, no matter where she is. Amalina is a fashion journalism graduate from the Academy of Art University, San Francisco and has always loved exploring big cities.

Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.