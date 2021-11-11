The 2021 Indonesia Masters is set for action from November 16 till 21 in the picturesque Bali.

After a whirlwind 2 months where tournaments came thick and fast – inaugurated with the Sudirman Cup and concluded with the Hylo Open – top-ranked badminton players were granted a week-long respite where they could recharge their jaded bodies and nurse any niggling injury they might have picked up.

Upgraded to Super 750, the 2021 Indonesia Masters will gather the world’s best players. The star-studded event will serve as an appetiser to the 2021 Indonesia Open, a more lucrative competition, taking place in the same venue between November 23 and 28.

Malaysia’s top men’s singles starlet Lee Zii Jia will once again lace up his trainers. He was forced to retire in the finale of the Hylo Open due to a back injury. The rest of his teammates will be hoping for better consistency and improved form.

The latest on Malaysian badminton players at the 2021 Indonesia Masters:

In the men’s singles round of 32, Lee Zii Jia will face Rasmus Gemke, while Liew Daren will play Prannoy Kumar.

In men’s doubles, Goh V Shem-Low Juan Shen will encounter Lucas Corvée-Ronan Labar, while Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin will come up against Kang Min-hyuk-Seo Seung-jae. Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi will challenge Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty. Tan Wee Kiong-Tan Kian Meng will prepare for Sabar Karyaman Gutama-Muhammad Reza Pahlevi Isfahani. Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik will take on Ben Lane-Sean Vendy.

In women’s doubles, Lee Meng Yean-Yap Cheng Wen will hope to defeat Linda Efler-Isabel Lohau to secure their spot in the last 16. On the other hand, Malaysia is guaranteed a place in the round of 16 courtesy of the rather unfortunate draw which will see Vivian Hoo-Lim Chiew Sien play teammates Pearly Tan-M Thinaah.

In mixed doubles, Chen Tang Jie-Peck Yen Wei will encounter Seo Seung-jae-Kim Hye-jeong, while Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying will meet Jones Ralfy Jansen-Linda Efler. Hoo Pang Ron-Cheah Yee See will spar with Yujiro Nishikawa-Saori Ozaki. Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing will lace up against Yuta Watanabe-Arisa Higashino, while Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai will face Mark Lamsfuß-Isabel Lohau.

Hero and feature images by Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP