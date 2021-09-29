Home > What's On > The latest on Malaysia’s progress at the 2021 Sudirman Cup
The latest on Malaysia’s progress at the 2021 Sudirman Cup
What's On
29 Sep 2021 01:58 PM

The latest on Malaysia’s progress at the 2021 Sudirman Cup

Justin Ng
Digital Content Director, Kuala Lumpur
The latest on Malaysia’s progress at the 2021 Sudirman Cup
What's On
The latest on Malaysia’s progress at the 2021 Sudirman Cup

The 2021 Sudirman Cup is underway in Finland.

Orchestrated every two years, the Sudirman Cup is a premier international badminton championship centred on mixed teams, on par with the prestigious men-only Thomas Cup and women-only Uber Cup. Inaugurated in Indonesia back in 1989, the Sudirman Cup is into its 17th chapter. The latest takes place between 26 September and 3 October 2021 in Finland. 

You might like this…

16 nations partake in the tournament of which China has the greatest number of past victories at 11. Named in honour of Dick Sudirman, a revered badminton administrator, each tie comprises five matches: men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.  

Indonesia, the host of the maiden edition, was the cup’s first-ever victor, while South Korea was the second-most-successful nation with 4 triumphs.  

Malaysia’s best result came in 2009 when it stormed into the semi-final. The team comprised Koo Kien Keat-Wong Pei Tty, Datuk Lee Chong Wei, Koo Kien Keat-Tan Boon Heong, Wong Mew Choo, and Chin Eei Hui-Wong Pei Tty, lost their opening group match against South Korea 3-2, before bouncing back to beat Hong Kong 4-1. Malaysia sealed the passage to the semi-final with a heroic effort against Denmark, with the tie ended 3-2. The team would come undone against China 3-0 as the Chinese team led by Lin Dan edged out South Korea 3-0 in the final. 

In the ongoing tournament, as of September 27, Malaysia has qualified for the quarter-final after breezing through the group matches, defeating England 3-2 and Egypt 5-0. A sizable contingent of youthful players were dispatched for the mission of bringing home the honour.  

Notable names include Tokyo Olympics bronze medallists Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and 2020 All England Open winner Lee Zii Jia.  

Malaysia is scheduled to play Japan, a favourite for the 2021 Sudirman Cup, on September 30 to determine the winner of the group stage.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________

Hero and feature images by Adrian DENNIS / AFP

Sports Badminton
Justin Ng
Digital Content Director, Kuala Lumpur
Often think of myself as a journalist and so I delve deeper into a range of topics. Talk to me about current affairs, watches, travel, drinks, new experiences and more importantly, the business, economics and dynamics behind it.
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl