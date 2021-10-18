The latest update on Malaysian badminton players at 2021 Denmark Open

Not even a week has passed for the youthful Malaysian team partaking in the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup, rising stars the likes of Lee Zii Jia and Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik will now be joined by seasoned professionals including Liew Daren and Goh Liu Ying-Chan Peng Soon at the 2021 Denmark Open.

From 19 October 2021 till 24 October 2021, the BWF World Tour competition will welcome world’s best players in men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles. Only the top-ranked 32 entries in the respective categories are admitted into this tournament.

Confirmed participants include men’s singles world number one player Kento Momota, Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Viktor Axelsen, Malaysian favourite Lee Zii Jia, Thomas Cup winners Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and Jonatan Christie.

Who will Malaysian badminton players face off in the 2021 Denmark Open?

The first round of men’s singles will see Liew Daren take on Hans-Kristian Vittinghus, while Lee Zii Jia will duel with Wang Tzu-wei.

Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani will meet Manu Attri-B. Sumeeth Reddy in the first round of men’s doubles, while Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik will challenge Ruben Jille-Ties van der Lecq. Independent players Goh V Shem-Low Juan Shen will joust for a spot in the second round with Lee Yang- Wang Chi-lin, while the fourth Malaysian pair Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi will play Joel Eipe-Rasmus Kjær.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goh Liu Ying OLY 吴柳莹 (@gohliuying)

Three Malaysian women’s doubles pairings will compete in the first round. Pearly Tan-M Thinaah will cross paths with Greysia Polii-Apriyani Rahayu, Lee Meng Yean-Yap Cheng Wen will face off with Benyapa Aimsaard-Nuntakarn Aimsaard, and Vivian Hoo-Lim Chiew Sien will take on Maiken Fruergaard-Sara Thygesen.

Mixed doubles will feature as many as 5 Malaysian pairings in the first round of the 2021 Denmark Open. Hoo Pang Ron-Cheah Yee See will confront Seo Seung-jae-Chae Yoo-jung, Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing will play Hafiz Faizal-Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja, Goh Liu Ying-Chan Peng Soon will challenge Chang Tak Ching-Ng Wing Yung, Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai will grapple with He Jiting-Liu Xuanxuan, and Chen Tang Jie-Peck Yen Wei will begin their quest against Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________

Hero and feature images by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP