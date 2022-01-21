Sale of Malaysia-Singapore VTL tickets resumes January 21

Pack your bags and get ready to travel using the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) as the sale of bus and flight tickets re-opens.

Since the opening of the VTL between Malaysia and Singapore last November 2021, vaccinated travellers have been able to cross borders and travel quarantine-free. However, due to the threat posed by the rising Omicron variant cases, a sales suspension was implemented from December 23, 2021, to January 20, 2022.

Here’s what you need to know about the re-opening of VTL ticket sales:

According to Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, the sale of bus and flight tickets for the land and air Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) is now re-opened with immediate effect on Friday, January 21 2022. However, the quota for bus and flight tickets sales is now reduced by 50 per cent from the existing capacity.

“Passengers who have purchased tickets for travel dates after January 20 2022, before the announcement on the suspension of the ticket sales was made, are allowed to continue their journey using the VTL initiative according to the quota set earlier, “he was quoted as saying by The Star.

According to The Sun, Khairy stated that the decision to re-open the ticket sales for the two VTL initiatives was made following the result of a risk assessment that was carried out based on the current Covid-19 situation in both countries.

Before you stir up with excitement, travellers using the Malaysia-Singapore VTL are reminded to be vigilant and responsible by abiding by the standard operating procedures set. Not forgetting the daily Covid-19 testing regime for seven days set by Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) reinforced that “All travellers entering Singapore will have to abide by the prevailing test protocols and safety management measures,” which means testing two days before departure and followed by a seven-day ART regime upon arrival. ART tests on Day 3 and Day 7 have to be done at a test centre, while Day 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6 can be self-administered.

For more information, here’s a step-by-step guide on travelling from Malaysia to Singapore under VTL and head over to safetravel.

Hero image credit: Unsplash/Hu Chen; Featured image credit: Unsplash/Suhyeon Choi