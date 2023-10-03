Wear your support for Breast Cancer Awareness with Melinda Looi’s MELPOWERING PINK

Accounting for around 685,000 deaths in 2020 and being one of the leading causes of death among women globally, the importance of awareness as well as the early detection of breast cancer is undisputed. And with 2023 now entering the early days of October, there has never been a more appropriate time to engage in the continued discourse surrounding the disease than during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Naturally, Malaysian personalities and brands have also taken up the cause in solidarity, including celebrity designer Melinda Looi. Most recognised as one of the doyennes in the local fashion landscape for her irreverent and bold approach to sartorial flair, Looi has also built a firm reputation for magnanimity within the community through her continued charity work towards a number of social causes.

Melinda Looi wears her support for Breast Cancer Awareness with MELPOWERING PINK campaign

In conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Looi has announced the debut of her next charity campaign, aptly dubbed the ‘MELPOWERING PINK’ event, which will be held from the 7th to the 8th of October. Joining forces with ten local organisations and a clutch of prominent names across various professional fields, the two-day itinerary is expected to feature a series of activities including a bra painting workshop led by artist Nini Marini, a food art workshop hosted by Chef Nathalie from Nathalie Gourmet Studio fame, as well as sharing sessions between cancer survivors and caregivers, among many others.

The event will be launched alongside the debut of Looi’s breast cancer awareness product collaboration with Sis Club, a fashion label founded by content creators Jestinna and Christinna Kuan. Featuring limited-edition shirts, tote bags, twilly scarves and brooches swathed in hues of pink, the collection is now available for order through Looi’s official website.

Beyond apparel, you will also find a host of other exclusively themed accoutrements from Love 18 Chocolates, Bloop, Relax, Tea Bird Tea, Satay Sumo, and Candle Pit Stop as part of the range. A portion of proceeds from the sale of the breast cancer awareness range will go directly towards Cancer Research Malaysia.

Speaking on account of the campaign, Looi explains that she was motivated to champion the cause after losing both close members of her family and friends to various forms of cancer. “My dad lost [his battle] with lung cancer last year in December, after 4 months of battling [the disease].” she said.

The campaign is a personal one for her too, as Looi revealed exclusively to Lifestyle Asia KL that she was diagnosed with breast cancer last year. “But thank God, it is under control. I considered myself very lucky, hence I wanted to do my part and raise as much awareness [about cancer] as possible.” she adds.

MELPOWERING PINK will be held at the Melinda Looi Cocept Store located in Eslite Spectrum, Starhill Kuala Lumpur. Participation in the workshops can be made via reservations through the brand’s official website here, or contacting 012-2940298.

Feature and hero image credits: Melinda Looi