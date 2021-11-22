Will Lee Zii Jia overcome his injury to play at the 2021 Indonesia Open?

From 23 to 28 November 2021, the 2021 Indonesia Open will see the world’s best players converge.

The penultimate World Tour event, the 2021 Indonesia Open takes place in Bali. The sacred island was also chosen to host the 2021 Indonesia Master and the 2021 BWF World Tour Finals back-to-back.

Malaysia’s top male shuttler didn’t have the best of luck with niggling injuries. Lee Zii Jia was compelled into abandoning his participation at the 2021 Indonesia Master where he conceded in the opening match. Zii Jia aggravated his injury during the final of the 2021 Hylo Open where he had to contend with a runner-up medal. Though there were concerns whether he would recover in time, Badminton Association of Malaysia coaching director Wong Choong Hann allayed such fears. “Zii Jia will play (as there has been) no more pain for him in the past few days,” Choong Hann was quoted in a Bernama report.

Fresh from their semi-final defeats, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi will hope to go one step further this week.

How will Malaysian badminton players perform at the 2021 Indonesia Open?

In the round of 32 of men’s singles, Lee Zii Jia takes on Rasmus Gemke in a rematch from the 2021 Indonesia Master. Zii Jia retired when the first set of their match was finely poised at 11-9. Liew Daren faces Jonatan Christie.

In men’s doubles, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik vie with Mark Lamsfuß-Marvin Seidel for a spot in the round of 16, where they are guaranteed to play Malaysian representatives. The unfortunate draw between Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi and Tan Kian Meng-Tan Wee Kiong pits the two Malaysian pairs against each other.

Goh V Shem-Low Juan Shen face off with Lee Yang-Wang Chi-lin, while Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin are drawn against Christo Popov-Toma Junior Popov.

In women’s doubles, Pearly Tan-M Thinaah are set to play Clara Azurmendi-Beatriz Corrales, while Lee Meng Yean-Yap Cheng Wen’s progress hinges on defeating Alexandra Bøje-Mette Poulsen. Vivian Hoo-Lim Chiew Sien duel with Melani Mamahit-Tryola Nadia.

In mixed doubles, Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying are hopeful of attaining some consistency. They face Zachariah Josiahno Sumanti-Hediana Julimarbela. Malaysian pairs Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing and Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai are caught in friendly fire, thereby assuring Malaysia of a place in the round of 16.

Chen Tang Jie-Peck Yen Wei hope to see off Yuki Kaneko-Misaki Matsutomo, while Hoo Pang Ron-Cheah Yee See spar with Yuta Watanabe-Arisa Higashino.

Hero and feature images by Shi Tang/Getty Images