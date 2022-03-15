Will Lee Zii Jia retain his men’s singles title at the 2022 All England Open?

The prestigious 114th edition of the All England Open takes place in Birmingham from 16 to 20 March 2022 where Malaysia’s badminton men’s singles star Lee Zii Jia will defend his title.

Upon the retirement of the decorated Datuk Lee Chong Wei, Malaysia had sought to unearth a worthy heir to assume the mantle and match his predecessor’s glorious career. Emerged Zii Jia from the shadow in 2021 to stand on his own when he usurped the then world no. 1 Kento Momota and current Olympic gold medallist Viktor Axelsen to claim his maiden BWF Super 1000 title, thereby propelling himself into the sport’s upper echelon. Pressure will surely be on his shoulders this time around when the unexpected victor becomes the defending champion. Zii Jia was fresh off his outing in the 2022 German Open, falling in the semi-finals.

An untimely Covid contraction forced Tokyo Olympics bronze medallists Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik to skip last week’s tournament. They, however, are expected to spearhead Malaysia’s tilt in men’s doubles. Galvanised by their first-ever BWF World Tour title in Germany, Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin will hope to make an impact in the UK.

Who will Malaysian badminton players be facing at the 2022 All England Open?

In the opening round of men’s singles, Lee Zii Jia faces Kenta Nishimoto, while Liew Daren vies with Toma Junior Popov.

In men’s doubles, Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun take on Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi, while Tan Kian Meng-Tan Wee Kiong duel with Ben Lane-Sean Vendy. Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi battle Callum Hemming-Steven Stallwood. Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin clash with He Jiting-Tan Qiang, while Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik who were originally drawn against Russians are rescheduled to face their replacements.

Pearly Tan-M Thinaah are Malaysia’s sole women’s doubles representatives. They play Mayu Matsumoto-Wakana Nagahara.

In mixed doubles, Chen Tang Jie-Peck Yen Wei meet the formidable top seeds Dechapol Puavanukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai. Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai are due to play Mathias Thyrri-Amalie Magelund, while Hoo Pang Ron-Cheah Yee See jostle with Venkat Gaurav Prasad-Juhi Dewangan. Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei who were eliminated by Dechapol Puavanukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai in the 2022 German Open quarter-finals take on Adnan Maulana-Mychelle Crhystine Bandaso. Goh Liu Ying continues her comeback partnering with Ong Yew Sin to oppose Callum Hemming-Jessica Pugh.

________________________________________________________________________________________________

Hero image credit: Adrian DENNIS / AFP