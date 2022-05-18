Will Malaysia win the badminton men’s team finals at the 2021 SEA Games?

Malaysia have stormed into the finals of men’s team badminton at the 2021 SEA Games.

The youngsters representing Malaysia have the perfect opportunity to emulate their more illustrious compatriots who have swept to victory at diving and other sports when they face Thailand on May 18.

The Covid pandemic has caused a protracted delay of the 2021 SEA Games, taking place in Hanoi, Vietnam this year, spanning May 12 and 23. The congested schedule sees the Southeast Asia’s premier biennial multi-sport competition clash with the Thomas Cup and Thailand Open, resulting in top-tier badminton players’ withdrawal.

It nevertheless granted the precious opportunity for emerging players to prove their mettle in the absence of Badminton Asia Championships winner Lee Zii Jia, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallists Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and others accomplished players.

The Malaysian men’s team comprise Lim Chong King, Lee Shun Yang, Jacky Kok, Justin Hoh (singles), Man Wei Chong, Tee Kai Wun, Wan Arif Wan Junaidi, Haikal Nazri, Hoo Pang Ron, Chen Tang Jie (doubles).

Malaysia turned the table on Singapore to qualify for the badminton men’s team finals at 2021 SEA Games

Despite an average age of around 21 years old, they defied the odds against Singapore who boasted world champion Loh Kean Yew among their ranks. Trailing 0-2 in the pulsating semi-finals, as Kok Jing Hong felled by Loh Kean Yew 12-21, 12-21 and Hee Yong Kai-Loh Kean Hean defeated Arif Junaidi-Man Wei Chong 21-19, 21-13, Malaysia rallied to win 3-2, denying Singapore a spot in the finals. Lee Shun Yang defeated Jason Teh 21-12, 21-23, 21-16; Chen Tang Jie-Muhammad Haikal defeated Danny Christanan-Andy Kwek 21-17, 21-15; and Shaqeem Eiman defeated Joel Koh 21-10, 21-17.

Malaysia face Thailand at the men’s team finals

The final line-up will be unveiled later today. Stay tuned.

________________________________________________________________________

Hero and feature images: Salman Hossain Saif on Unsplash