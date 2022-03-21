Will Malaysian badminton men’s doubles make a splash at the 2022 Swiss Open?

The 2022 Swiss Open kicks off from March 22 where Singapore’s first-ever badminton world champion Loh Kean Yew and current world no. 1 Viktor Axelsen, fresh off his victory in the 2022 All England Open, will partake.

Anticipation last week was running high in Birmingham as Malaysia’s top men’s singles badminton star Lee Zii Jia stormed into semi-finals by empathically downing former world no. 1 Kento Momota in three sets – 21-7, 13-21, 21-11. He, however, couldn’t vault over the next hurdle, falling just short in the semi-final against Lakshya Sen, thus relinquishing his hold on the tournament he won in 2021. Having appeared in two consecutive semi-finals in the month of March, Zii Jia will be taking a breather from the Basel meet.

Malaysia’s hope will be pinned on men’s doubles. Top pairings including Olympic medallists Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik will be making a tilt for the title.

Who will Malaysian badminton players be facing at the 2022 Swiss Open?

In round of 32, Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin face winners of the qualifying rounds, while Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun take on Kim Astrup-Anders Skaarup Rasmussen. Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi vie with Toma Junior Popov-Christo Popov for a spot in the last 16, while Tan Kian Meng-Tan Wee Kiong duel with Zhou Haodong-He Jiting. Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik seeded second in men’s doubles confront winners of the qualifying rounds.

In women’s doubles, Low Yeen Yuan-Valeree Siow are entrusted with the thankless task of defeating top seeds Chen Qingchen-Jia Yifan, while Vivian Hoo-Lim Chiew Sien look to win against Stine Kuespert-Emma Moszczyński. Anna Cheong-Teoh Mei Xing are pitted against Maiken Fruergaard-Sara Thygesen.

In mixed doubles, Hoo Pang Ron-Cheah Yee See brave the challenge of Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto-Lisa Ayu Kusumawati, while Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing face Zheng Siwei-Zhang Shuxian. Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai play Robin Tabeling-Selena Piek, while Chen Tang Jie-Peck Yen Wei take on Ishaan Bhatnagar-Tanisha Crasto.

Hero and feature images: Alexander NEMENOV / AFP