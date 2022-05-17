Will Malaysian badminton players recover from recent setbacks at the 2022 Thailand Open?

After experiencing the high of beating Japan to emerge as the group winner at the Thomas Cup and the low of losing out to eventual champions India in the quarter-finals in a matter of days, post-mortem will have to wait as top Malaysian badminton players shift their focus to the Thailand Open 2022.

Taking place in Bangkok, the scene of jubilation for first-time Thomas Cup winners India, the Thailand Open 2022 is happening from May 17 till 22 where the world’s best will look to outwit each other. Due to the hectic schedule that preceded this tournament – Badminton Asia Championships and Thomas Cup – several stars have decided to take a breather. They include Indonesia’s – the losing finalists in the 2022 Thomas Cup – Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and Jonatan Christie.

Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia will hope to continue his fine form having beaten arch rival Kento Momota with surprising ease recently, as will mixed doubles and men’s doubles representatives, with Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing ending their title drought at the 2022 Korea Open Badminton Championships and Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin clinching the 2022 German Open title.

Who will Malaysian badminton players face at the Thailand Open 2022?

A number of Malaysian players are slugging out in the qualifying rounds, in the hope of making it into the main draws.

In round of 32, national no. 1 men’s singles Lee Zii Jia is seeded sixth where he is set to play the winner of the qualifying rounds. Ng Tze Yong is drawn against Wang Tzu-wei, while Liew Daren vies with Prannoy H. S., who won his decisive match to send India into the Thomas Cup semi-finals, for a spot in round of 16.

In women’s singles, S Kisona challenges Ruselli Hartawan.

Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi have withdrawn from the tournament, leaving Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik the only Malaysians seeded in men’s doubles. The No. 6 seeds are set to meet the winners of the qualifying rounds. Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin face Shyam Prasad-S. Sunjith Jr., while Tan Kian Meng-Tan Wee Kiong are up against Denmark’s No. 7 seeds Kim Astrup-Anders Skaarup Rasmussen. Goh V Shem-Low Juan Shen are entrusted to upset Japan’s No. 3 seeds Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi.

In women’s doubles, No. 7 seeds Pearly Tan-M Thinaah face Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma-Amalia Cahaya Pratiwi, while Vivian Hoo-Lim Chiew Sien’s opponents for round of 32 are Hsu Ya-ching-Lin Wan-ching. Anna Cheong-Teoh Mei Xing are pitted against Fitriani-Ruselli Hartawan.

In mixed doubles, Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing and Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai seeded fifth and sixth are set to play Jones Ralfy Jansen-Linda Efler and Vinson Chiu-Jennie Gai respectively.