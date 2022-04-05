Will Malaysian mixed doubles win the 2022 Korea Open Badminton Championships?

Preceding the Korean Masters, the 2022 Korea Open Badminton Championships takes place from April 5 to 10 in Suncheon, South Korea.

Following a hectic March, numerous top-ranked players have opted not to partake in the 2022 Korea Open and to recuperate instead with an eye on the demanding season ahead. They include Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia, who failed to retain his All England title last month, falling in a thrilling semi-final to India’s Lakshya Sen, who will be making an appearance at the 2022 Korea Open; and world champion Loh Kean Yew, leaving the path to the final an easier ride for Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie and India’s Srikanth Kidambi.

Malaysian men’s doubles pairing Goh Size Fei-Nur Izziddin, who were recently crowned the champions at the 2022 German Open but came short in the final of the 2022 Swiss Open, also decided to give this tournament a miss.

Nevertheless, Malaysia is still well represented.

Who are Malaysian badminton players up against at the 2022 Korea Open?

In round of 32 of men’s singles, Ng Tze Yong faces Kalle Koljonen, while Cheam June Wei plays Prannoy H. S. Soong Joo Ven has been drawn against the formidable Jonatan Christie who is seeded third. Liew Daren must defeat no. 6 seed Srikanth Kidambi in order to progress to round of 16.

In women’s singles, Goh Jin Wei vies with Asuka Takahashi for a spot in round of 16.

Over at round of 32 of men’s doubles, veterans Tan Kian Meng-Tan Wee Kiong challenge Kim Hwi-tae-Yoon Dae-il, Malaysian pairs Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub-Lim Khim Wah and Goh V Shem-Low Juan Shen are on course for a friendly fire. No. 6 seeds Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi take on Bokka Navaneeth-B. Sumeeth Reddy.

Women’s doubles see reduced competition due a string of withdrawals. Vivian Hoo-Lim Chiew Sien are through to round of 16, with Benyapa Aimsaard-Nuntakarn Aimsaard standing before them for a spot in the quarter-finals.

In mixed doubles, Ong Yew Sin-Goh Liu Ying begin their quest in round of 16 where top seeds Seo Seung-jae-Chae Yoo-jung await. Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai fresh off a defeat in the 2022 Swiss Open final are seeded third. They will face the victors from round of 32. No. 2 seeds Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing begin their tilt at the title in round of 16, where they face Na Sung-seung-Kim Min-ji.

April 5 (round of 32)

Men’s doubles: Tan Kian Meng-Tan Wee Kiong defeated Kim Hwi Tae-Yoon Dae Il 21-18, 21-13.

Women’s singles: Goh Jin Wei defeated Asuka Takahashi 21-19, 16-21, 21-17.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________

Hero and feature images: Eurasia Sport Images / Getty Images