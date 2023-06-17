6 biggest Feng Shui bedroom tips to enhance your love life

The ancient art of Feng Shui helps us activate the different energies in our homes. Among the most important of them is love! Oprah, Megan Markle, and Gwyneth Paltrow have mastered the practice, which is reason enough to brush up on this skill. A little Feng Shui makeover can help remove physical barriers and create more positive energy around your bedroom. Want better luck in love? Harness the power of Feng Shui to align yourself with your surroundings and experience peace, joy, and romance, especially in the bedroom (thank us later).

The final goal of Feng Shui is always a healthy balance. The colours you choose, how much light enters your bedroom, and the placement of objects can all affect your ability to live in harmony with your partner. The bedroom should be a place of love and relaxation. Use these traditional Feng Shui principles to make your bedroom a haven of rest, romance and connection.

6 big Feng Shui bedroom tips to enhance your love life

Cut the clutter to let the Chi flow

Imagine waking up every morning in a space that feels like a peaceful haven, with every object thoughtfully arranged to promote calmness and serenity. Feng Shui is about harnessing the energy, or chi, that flows through your home.

Energy should flow swiftly through your bedroom like water in a stream (not at all in that pile of junk in the corner). So, eliminate stagnant areas and piles of unfolded laundry and ensure you have organised closets. Also, keep the passageways free from clutter to let the chi flow. Eliminate anything that reminds you of your past relationship. It may be tough to let go, but this might hinder your current relationship.

Declutter your space so that your partner always feels welcome in the bedroom. Clutter can block the flow of chi and create a sense of chaos in your relationship. Feng Shui experts also recommend ringing a bell or clapping your hands to eliminate stale or unwanted energy, especially in your bedroom.

Watch out for Sha Chi

Sha Chi is anything unpleasant that can bring negative energy, including dirty laundry, harsh overhead lighting or dirty bed linens. Do not place any sports equipment or exercise in your bedroom. It implies putting too much effort into your relationship. Also, avoid charging your phone on the bedside table to eliminate unwanted magnetic radiation.

In addition, it is vital to ensure that the yin and the yang (masculine and feminine energies) are represented equally in the bedroom. So, balance a floral quilt with a leather trunk, or pair embroidered pillows with a Pendleton wool throw. Retail therapy that results in harmony? We’re already sold.

Bed placement is vital

According to Feng Shui, bed placement in the bedroom is crucial as it reflects your love life. The path from your bedroom door to the window has the most vital energy flow, so always keep your bed out of this path. In addition, the bed should have a solid headboard or wall behind it for energetic support. You and your partner risk a long string of restless nights if you choose the wrong wall.

Keep the bed at an equal distance from the walls so no one feels stuck or deprived in the relationship. Also, make sure to remove extra pillows. A double bed (twin beds repel love energy) with one mattress and a blanket is enough to create more room than two mattresses or blankets. While at it, ensure you have fresh and clean bed sheets too.

Also, never place the mirror directly in front of the bed, as it can generate a lot of energy in space and disrupt your sleep. If you must have a mirror in your bedroom, it’s best to place it on a side wall, not directly facing you in bed.

Create balance by accessorising in pairs

Decorate in pairs. Use identical bedside nightstands and lamps to create symmetry and balance. Placing the nightstand on each side of the bed represents the relationship’s power dynamics. If you have an aromatic candle in the room, make it two. Also, make the pillows go with two, four, or six. Be mindful of elements in art, like a painting that depicts a lone animal.

Stick to a neutral palette for your bedroom

Feng Shui specialists recommend warm earth and skin tones such as cream, peach, tan, and light blue and grey. Busy patterns and overly vibrant colours in the bedroom don’t make for a relaxing space. Your walls should be soft and neutral to make it a soothing oasis – think pastels.

If your bedroom is a sunny retreat, crisp starched linens and blue accents will feel calm and refreshing. If, on the other hand, you live in a mountain, accents of woods and golden lamplight will provide much-needed warmth.

Keep the work desk away

Play and work shouldn’t mix in the bedroom. Avoiding a work desk in the bedroom will help create a boundary between work and personal life. However, if you must, cordon off your workspace using a screen or beaded curtain. You can always have a creative study corner, but a deadline-driven space constantly reminding you of your unread emails does not cultivate rest or intimacy. Instead, consider a mobile office in the living or the dining room before you resort to a bedroom office.

More Feng Shui bedroom tips to rekindle your love life

Add flowers to your bedside table, or you can also add a little candle. A pair of pink candles in the room’s right-hand corner can add a spark to your love life while attracting a new flame if you’re single. Moreover, using scented candles clears energy and creates a warm and healing atmosphere.

Incorporating rose quartz in the southwest corner of your bedroom can help attract love and positivity. You can use the pink crystal in wand- and heart-shaped forms.

Delight your senses with soft rugs for your cold feet, fluffy down pillows and duvets, scents from essential oils, a cluster of candles or a low-wattage lamp.

Replace your television with art. The bedroom should be a place of rest and contemplation without distraction.

So, set the scene for love in your bedroom by practising the ancient art and science of Feng Shui that uses your environment to activate your intentions.

(Hero and feature image credit: Spacejoy/Unsplash)