February 2023 horoscope: What’s in store for all 12 zodiac signs

February 2023 will be of astrological importance when it comes to horoscope, as Saturn, the slowest moving of all planets would have just changed house after two and a half years, from earthy Capricorn to Aquarius on 17 January. Aquarius is Saturn’s own sign, and the planet will be transiting it after thirty years. The significator of reality, action and justice will start showing intense and influential differences in the life of all zodiac signs. Here’s looking at February 2023 horoscope for all the zodiac signs.

The movement of Sun, Moon, Saturn, Jupiter, Venus, Mars, Mercury and the nodes Rahu and Ketu in the zodiac in relation to their position at the time of birth, gives you guidance related to human behaviour and events. The results of planetary transits can be felt at different times and different ways in life.

Sun sign is your identity, your outer self, the vital force which drives you, and your expression. The position of sun in the birth chart decides how influential or powerful a person will be in his life. The monthly predictions here are based on the sun signs, and transit of the other planets in relation to the Sun. The Sun being the centre of our universe affects our lives in many ways. The movement of the Sun from one astrological sign to another can reveal a lot about your future. Understanding the influence of the planets and constellations on earthly affairs enables the astrologer to predict future events and to some extent and offer plausible, constructive and positive guidance. Read on to find out what’s in store for the month of February 2023.

February 2023 horoscope for all the zodiac signs