March 2023 monthly horoscope: What’s in store for all 12 zodiac signs

March is a very special month for Indians all over because of ‘Holi’, the festival of colours is celebrated across the country. The festival also marks the eternal and divine love between Lord Krishna and his consort Radha. On that note, let’s see what March 2023 monthly horoscope looks like for the 12 zodiac signs.

On 15 March 2023, the Sun transits to Pisces from Aquarius. The Sun stays in one sign for one month approximately, therefore only your birth month is enough to know your Sun sign and obviously the predictions are general in nature. The position of the sun in a particular sign of the zodiac at the time of a person’s birth is thought to correlate with their personality. The relative positions of heavenly bodies at that time influences human behaviour and events. The birth chart or horoscope is divided into twelve segments or houses one for each zodiac sign. The order of the rising sign and position of planets is determined by your date, time, and place of birth. The ascendant or rising sign changes every two hours approximately and the moon sign every two days or so. Each sign has a different element and different character, which influences the nature, personality, and events in a person’s life. Each house has its own specialties and denotes the environment, circumstances, and conditions of human life.

The monthly predictions here are based on the sun signs, and transit of the other planets in relation to the Sun. Read on to see what the monthly horoscope for March 2023 has in store for you.

(Hero and featured image credit: sololos/Getty Images)

Monthly March 2023 horoscope for all zodiac signs: