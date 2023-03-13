Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of 13 March – 19 March 2023

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us, but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. On that note, let’s see what the weekly March 2023 horoscope holds for us.
As we approach the Twilight of Pisces Season, signifying the ending of the zodiacal year, The Moon is waning – ending its lunar cycle as well, signifying a time for us to start letting go of all that doesn’t serve us, so that we can begin new cycles with enough room to accept the blessings that ‘The Universe’ has to offer us. Venus leaves Jupiter’s jovial embrace and has a rendezvous with ‘bad boy’ Rahu – tempting us to be reckless with our hearts. Bad boys can be fun, but in the long run, they can be damaging if we aren’t able to get out in time. The stars have special messages for us that have been divined lovingly by the Tarot. The Angels have blessed these messages so that we may make the most of the year ahead, and be filled with love, light, and hope.
Weekly horoscope for 13 – 19 March 2023:
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /12
This is a week where all systems must be set to ‘go’. The time has come for you to charge full speed ahead without a moment’s hesitation. This is also a powerful time to speak your mind, express your heart’s content, as well as spill out everything you’ve kept deep within your soul. It’s important that you not only speak the light, but also express the darkness. Just ensure that you have the truth on your side. The truth can be brutal and harsh – but if done with the right intentions – it can be truly liberating.
2 /12
Change is the only thing that’s constant in the world. Nothing ever stays the same, no matter how much we try to keep it that.The thing is, we change as well. We are never the same people we were in the past. Part of our evolution involves moving with the changing seasons and times with grace. The more we resist change, the more we block channels of love, abundance, joy, and prosperity. The more we allow ourselves to heal the past and move on into the future – the more we open ourselves to receiving blessings from ‘The Universe’.
3 /12
There are a multitude of opportunities all around you. Numerous doors are opening for you, waiting for you to walk through them with your head held high. However, you need to keep your eyes (and ears) wide open so that you can nab them the minute they cross your path. There is nothing selfish about doing so, because not only will you grow and prosper, but so will those around you who always have your back. The light you shine can bring a glorious warmth to those close to you to bask in, turning you into a fabulous source of inspiration.
4 /12
This is a week where you need to decide what is it that you need to cut out of your life in order to live freely without any burdens. These can be actual physical objects, habits, behavioral patterns, and in some cases – people on an individual or collective level. The way to do so is to listen to your heart when in their presence. Ask yourself, ‘Is sticking to this situation helping me achieve my highest good?’ If the answer is a resounding ‘yes’, then keep them close to your heart. If it’s a flat out ‘no’, then you need to do the needful and cut them off. It can be difficult, however, sometimes overcoming difficulties is the best way to evolve into a better version of yourself!
5 /12
This is a powerful week for you to let go of the ‘baggage’ you carry with you. Sometimes it’s difficult to do because with all the heaviness that’s stored within our baggage – there are gentle moments of nostalgic bliss that help us see our past in a flattering sepia tone. However, we must remember that those nostalgic moments are just an illusion – a spiritual ‘Instagram filter’ that makes things look far more attractive than they really are. The longer you hold on to this ‘baggage’, the more you’ll be stuck where you are in life. Let go of your baggage, and soar mightily high in the heavens above!
6 /12
Sometimes when we feel stuck at the crossroads of life, the only thing we can do is to patiently wait. When polarising forces are forcing us to make choices that we aren’t ready to do – we get pressured to make premature decisions that we end up regretting later. However, to patiently wait, allows us to keep power on our side. Until and unless you’re a hundred percent sure of how to proceed further – stay put where you are. You need to remember that ‘The Universe’ has better things in store for you.
7 /12
There are important spiritual downloads headed your way throughout the week that shall be delivered ethereally through powerful cosmic forces of ‘The Universe’. Seeing repetitive numerical patterns and angel numbers can heighten this week – especially, but not limited to – 111, 1010, 1111, 333, 444, 666, and 1212. For those with a more sceptical bent of mind – these can even be delivered through literal ‘messages’, social media algorithms, signs appearing randomly out of nowhere, or even in the words of a friend or loved one or someone you respect and admire. Keep your eyes, especially your ‘third eye’ wide open to receive these downloads.
8 /12
Not everything needs to be revealed to those around you. Secrets are sacred for a reason, and not everyone really has the privilege of accessing information that you keep deep within your heart. Furthermore, when the secrets you possess belong to others – keep them hermetic. Holding onto secrets build a powerful bond of love and trust. Keeping those secret is a way of showing you respect and value those individuals and their presence within your life. However, if those secrets involve harm of any sort being caused to you – do not hesitate to spill them. Use your intuition to guide you in making such a choice.
9 /12
Success is never a one-stop journey. To achieve major life goals, we have many mini goals that are peppered along our path that we must accomplish. Furthermore, along this journey to success, we have to learn many a thing along the way. Often, we not only acquire new skills along the way, but we also learn vital life lessons that help us evolve into better versions of ourselves. There’s a reason why lottery winners lose all their winnings immediately, versus those who work towards success. Honour your journey, and honour all that you learn and achieve along the way.
10 /12
The greater you allow yourself to shine, the more you shall not only attract success into your life, but you’ll find all that you need to build the life of your dreams and manifest it beautifully into reality. Your light is powerful, and it can truly be miraculous in ways you cannot even begin to imagine. Honour yourself and your light, and shine without any fear or hesitation. Know that you are blessed by powerful divine forces of ‘The Universe’ that are rooting for your success, and how it will positively impact the world around and within you.
11 /12
Your mind is a powerful asset, and it needs to be constantly sharpened in order to allow yourself to be constantly ahead of the curb. However, the danger in that is that we can get limit ourselves onto to see and experience the world from a place of cold logic – cutting ourselves off from the emotional and soulful aspect of ourselves and the world around us. However, we are ‘human’ for a reason, and emotions are what make us human. Without a heart, there is no true connection between the hand and the mind. Our deeds define the kind of people we are, but the intention behind them defines our character and the love we have within our heart and soul.
12 /12
Dear Pisces, as we approach the twilight of your magical season, there is a possibility for you to get swept up in the emotional flows of life, making it hard to maintain a clear vision of the path ahead. Do not worry, for to attain the much-needed clarity you need to forge ahead, all you have to do is remember that you need to be completely honest with yourself, especially with regards to where you are in life, as well as the relationships you are investing in.