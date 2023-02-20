Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of 20 February – 26 February 2023

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us, but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. Let’s see what this weekly February 2023 horoscope has in store for you.
As we bid adieu to the emotionally detached whirlwind that was Aquarius Season – we now welcome the hypnotically magical season of Pisces. Gone are the times for quirky experimentation. Now we need to see the world through rose-coloured Instagram filters. Venus and Jupiter are conjoined to symbolise the abundantly magical powers of beauty and love. Mercury and Pluto form a powerful conjunction – reminding us that the words we speak are magical. It’s called a ‘spell’ for a reason. The stars have special messages for us that have been divined lovingly by the Tarot. The Angels have blessed these messages so that we may make the most of the year ahead, and be filled with love, light, and hope.
February 2023 weekly horoscope for 20 February – 26 February:
Sometimes, the greatest victories can be those where the focus isn’t on ‘winning’, but on making peace instead. There is no shame in compromising – especially if it means that relationships aren’t torn over petty conflicts. By being the one looking for peace, not only do you automatically become the bigger person, but you can salvage any tense situation with win-win solutions. However, do not be afraid to stand your ground if lines are crossed and boundaries are violated.
This is a week for you to just take a breath before making decisions. It doesn’t even need to be something major or life changing. However, sometimes even the most minor decision can be transformative in many ways. Always remember that every step along the way, we are being watched for our actions – not just by others, but also by divine cosmic forces of ‘The Universe’. Thus, whenever you feel you’re about to take an action you feel has no consequences – take a breath, and ask yourself, ‘Is it really worth the trouble?’
This week is all about learning how much to give of yourself to others, without feeling drained in any which way. No person is a lonely island – life is all about the give-and-take, and how we can hustle our way through it all. Just remember that you do not need to give more than you can afford to lose. No one is worth giving a hundred-and-ten percent of your energy – especially if they aren’t giving you even an iota is returned. Generosity is a super-power that can earn one many karmic rewards.
You must remember that at the end of the day, life is far too short to hold onto bitterness. Yes, the past is filled with turmoil and the trauma that we’ve been through has been terrible in every sense of the word. However, the more we choose to fixate upon it, the more we’ll cling onto the negativity of life. Yes, it’s so easy to say, but for the sake of our own sanity, as well as, our personal evolution – we absolutely must learn to rise above the darkness. Just remember, a lone candle is enough to illuminate even the deepest and darkest of caves.
This week is all about learning to be flexible. The more we wish to do things our way, the more we may find ourselves being unnecessarily burdened by the world around us. Life is messy and incredibly unpredictable. ‘The Universe’ is constantly throwing curve balls our way – testing how much we have evolved constantly. It’s only when we’re flexible and alert, can we successfully dodge those curve balls and avoid being hurt by them. If things aren’t working out – it would be best to try doing things in radically different ways. You’d be surprised how liberating an open mind and a willing heart can be.
Sometimes, it helps if we follow the rules. Yes, all the greats have gone on and on about rules being meant to be broken. However, imagine the kind of chaos and pandemonium that human society would descend into if everyone and anyone decided to break all the rules. Rules are important to keep the world functional, efficient, and most of all – peaceful. Thus, this is a week about being as ‘ethical’ as possible. Remember that our ability to follow the rules reflects not only how much we respect others, but also how much we respect ourselves.
Do not be afraid to dream big. After all, there is no knowable limit to our Universe. Horizons keep expanding the more we choose to learn and grow – why should we block our dreams? Ambition isn’t a bad thing either, as long as, it’s not pursued in a ruthless and unethical manner. Do not allow their negativity and myopic vision of themselves and their lives, stop you from exploring every corner of your rose-coloured horizons. Furthermore, if others cannot share the passion you have for life and living it – why even bother hanging out with them?
This is a powerful week for you to charge full speed ahead. Do not sit back and relax, especially when ‘The Universe’ is throwing opportunities your way that are begging to be grabbed (pun unintended). This is a time for you to get up on your feet and hustle away like you’ve never done before. However, just remember to watch where you’re going. Nothing is more frustrating than tripping on a loose pebble whilst we’re galloping ahead. Being mindful will help you achieve your goals and objectives in a manner that’s both safe and efficient.
We must realise that by hoarding what we have, we fall prey to scavengers who wish to snatch away all that we hold precious. This is why we must learn to let go off excess and only give value to that which is truly important. The more we are greedy, the more we get distracted by ‘shiny things’ that eventually lead to our downfall. Furthermore, keep your assets and strengths a secret. Nobody needs to know about them beyond you and your accountant and lawyer. Shedding light upon them will cause the wrong type of people to be drawn to you, constantly.
There’s no use crying over spilled milk. All the king’s horses and all the king’s men couldn’t put Humpty together again – what makes you think you can? Yes, it’s truly sad when tragedy strikes. Yes, it’s truly disappointing when we miss out on opportunities. However, we cannot spend our time mourning it constantly. This week is all about focusing on all that we have around and within ourselves. Identify them – especially the people who are loyally by your side – and express gratitude from a place of true sincerity. Doing so will not only enable you to rise back up stronger than ever before.
This week is all about establishing boundaries and ensuring that they are respected by others, as well as, by yourself. Remember, boundaries are to protect you – not to isolate you. It’s a tricky balance to maintain but like with almost everything – the more we practice, the more we become better at it. Furthermore, you must understand that drawing boundaries is a powerful act of self-love. It’s totally okay to say ‘no’ to the unjust demands of others on your time and your energy. Make sure you have a safe space to call your own.
Welcome to your season, Pisces. Winter’s chill is disappearing, making way for spring’s gentle warmth that helps make the world a more pleasant place to live. Then again, that is what you do best, isn’t it? Make the world a better place for those whom you truly love. This is your week to start shining brightly and own the magical person that you truly are. Allow yourself to just be in the moment and rejoice in the beauty of the present. Sure, there are many responsibilities that are piling up. And of course, there is oh so much craziness that’s surrounding you like a vortex. Don’t worry – you’ll survive it all – and will thrive. Just allow yourself this week to rejoice.