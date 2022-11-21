Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of 21 November – 27 November 2022

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us, but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. On that note, let’s take a look at this week’s November horoscope.
A very intense Scorpio season (that consisted of a powerful eclipse season) has come to an end. Pluto descends back into the transformative realms of the underworld as Jupiter begins its benevolent ascent as Sagittarius season begins. This season brings with it a much-needed sense of jovial spirits and optimism. A powerful new moon shall enable us to make room for new changes in our lives, that can be incredibly healing and joyful. The stars have special messages for us that have been divined lovingly by the Tarot. The Angels have blessed these messages so that we may make the most of the week ahead, and be filled with love, light, and hope.
November horoscope for the week ahead
This week, choose to operate from a place of peace than chaos. Easier said than done, however, it’s vital you understand that giving into anger and being driven by it will only create more upheavals in life. This can easily lead to you experience a massive burn-out. By choosing peace, circumstances become all the more mellow, and you can easily flow through life. Always remember that through helping others with your skills and wisdom, you shall be reminded of your divine magnificence. Just be sure to have firm and healthy boundaries drawn clearly!
This is a powerful week for you to not only acknowledge your various gifts and talents, but to also value them. Only you know the amount of blood, sweat, and tears that have gone into mastering what you do. Only you know the sacrifices that you’ve had to make in order to nurture those talents. Thus, it’s important that you put yourself and your skills out there. There’s no shame in sharing your journey towards mastery. Nor is there anything to be embarrassed about when it comes to sharing your wisdom and knowledge. You’d be surprised how many people might benefit from just your willingness to share your journey.
This week, focus on expanding your mind. Every moment there is an opportunity to learn. Whether it’s something completely new, or a new way of doing something that’s become habitual, or even a whole new way of looking at yourself from within and through external lenses – learn it with passion and excitement. Nothing you learn is ever wasteful. You’d be surprised how even casual trivia can sometimes come in handy in the strangest moments. Update already existing skills. Observe what the competition is doing and learn what you can do out outsmart them. Don’t be afraid to research or deep dive into subjects or areas you’re scared about. You might just come out a far more enlightened being on the other side of the rabbit hole.
Sometimes, the most powerful way to heal is to give to others. Through our generosity of love, spirit, and even material goods, we not only spread joy into the lives of others, but we also create a sense of light within our own lives. Sometimes just lending an empathetic ear, or enabling someone to feel ‘seen and heard’ can truly have a miraculous effect not only on their lives, but also on yours. However, remember, don’t seek to help others so that you accumulate karmic brownie points – that’s essentially a tactic that can severely backfire. Allow it to be a more organic process, and when it’s time to give, be generous of heart without any expectations for anything in return.
This is a powerful week for you as portals of divine wisdom are being opened for you, Leo. Deep and valuable spiritual information shall be available for you to etherically download into your consciousness. This wisdom can come to you through prayers, meditative experiences, and perhaps even as thoughts and ideas, as well as, random ‘eureka moments.’ In many cases, ‘The Universe’ even communicates through dreams. Keeping a dream journal may prove to be a powerful practice that’ll help unlock magical wisdom of the ages just for you. Pay attention to signs, symbols, omens, as well as ‘strangely convenient coincidences’ – those are indirect ways that the Divine Forces of the cosmos communicate with us. Watch out for repetitive number patterns – especially (but not limited to) – 111, 1111, 222, 2222, 333, 3333, 777, and 7777.
There’s an old saying, “No one knows more than a Virgo”. Many of you may agree with it, and know how this can be an incredible blessing, as well as a tiring burden. Knowing is half the battle – processing it is what enables ‘knowledge’ to eventually become ‘wisdom’. Never be shamed for knowing all that you do – especially things which can’t really be explained. Those who accuse you of being a ‘know it all’ are merely intimidated by your magnificent mind and can’t handle the fact that they are intellectually inferior. Similarly, never dim your light, to enable someone else to shine. Doing so will only deplete you of your energies, as well as prevent you from doing the good work you’re meant to do in this lifetime.
This week, the best thing to do is to do nothing. Rather than be the aggressor during triggering moments – pause, take a breath, step back and just sit and observe. Not only will this enable you to gain clarity, but it’ll also cause weaker souls to be intimidated by this ‘next level of composure’ that you embody. Sometimes the most powerful thing you can do is to do absolutely nothing – especially during times of immense chaos. You’d be surprised not just by the startling revelations, but also by the miracles that may occur.
Just because your season has come to an end, Scorpio, doesn’t mean you stop owning yourself. Au Contraire – your season has helped you shed off old skin, and thus the year ahead is yours to allow your own inherent majesty to shine, till the next season. Own your power and wield it wisely with love. Do not shy away from your power, nor dim it down for the sake of those who get intimidated by it. Be a benevolent ruler, but keep your boundaries strong, respectful, and healthy. Ensure that you get all the rest you deserve – especially from the unnecessary drama of others. Doing so shall indeed serve you well!
Welcome to your season, Sagittarius. Jupiter shines brightly and benevolently on you, blessing you with its benevolent protection generously. This is a powerful time for you to allow yourself to soar to mighty heights, as well as, to dare to go where most people are too afraid to go. Always know that you are protected! No matter where you go, no matter what you do, you shall always be protected by powerful divine forces, that shall not only keep you safe, but encourage you to thrive and evolve without any fear or hesitation. Triumphantly march ahead on your path of light and allow yourself to shimmer in your magnificence!
Sometimes, you’d be surprised by how some fresh air and sunlight can work wonders on your system. Remember, you are an earth sign – you need moments in nature to not only recharge and replenish you, but to enable you to heal and ascend in life. Don’t be afraid to hug a tree. You’d be surprised by the wisdom you may receive from the tree’s spirit. Once you’re done rolling your eyes, put on your walking shoes and step out for a nice little stroll. If nothing else, at least it’ll clear your mind and give you some much needed Vitamin D.
As high as your ideals may be, and as particular as your standards are, it’s equally important that you have both your feet planted firmly on the ground. Doing so will not only prevent you from flying off the handle, but it’ll enable you to temper your idealistic fantasies with the physical truth of ‘reality’. The practical side of life may seem boring at first but embracing it can enable you to ‘get the job done’ without too much of a hassle. Rather than expecting people and situations to conform to your viewpoints – try accepting them as they are completely. This way, you broaden your horizons and increase your understanding of individual diversity – creating greater empathy and compassion within you.
This week, dear Pisces, rather than choose to isolate to self-soothe and heal – try to find ways to deepen your connection with your friends and loved ones. Rather than separate from others, take time to bond with them. Do not be afraid of ‘mixing circles.’ If done mindfully, you may just create a powerful and loving community that’s incredibly supportive of each other – especially of you. This is also a powerful week to put yourself out there and mingle with people you never thought you’d have much in common with. By opening yourself up to such experiences, you’ll not only broaden your horizons, but you might learn something powerful about yourself.