Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of 6 March – 12 March 2023

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us, but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. On that note, let’s check the weekly March 2023 horoscope for 6 – 12 March 2023.

A powerful Full Moon graces us this week, symbolising the Indian festival of Holi – where the frost of winter officially ends, bringing forth the glorious warmth of spring with a festive celebration of colours. Mercury comes between as a peaceful mediator between the Sun and Saturn – allowing the two conflicting forces to maintain a civil truce. Jupiter and Venus remain in conjunction, bestowing abundance, joy, and prosperity all over. The Moon sits upon the fiery throne of Magha Nakshatra, allowing our emotional needs to take precedence. The stars have special messages for us that have been divined lovingly by the Tarot. The Angels have blessed these messages so that we may make the most of the year ahead, and be filled with love, light, and hope.

Your weekly March 2023 horoscope below: