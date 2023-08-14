Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of 14 August – 20 August 2023

The 78 Rider Waite Tarot cards are an ancient deck of cards. The pictures on the cards represent different parts of life and show what the future holds. Cosmic energies affect each individual differently, these energies reflect on the cards in the form of pictures that reflect our thoughts, and understanding the pictorial message helps us to refocus and redirect the paths of our life accordingly. The occultist is able to interpret their effect and brings honesty, reassurance and clarity to a situation. Here’s looking at your weekly horoscope for 14 August – 20 August 2023.

There are a lot of factors we cannot change but a lot of factors influencing our lives can be controlled. Tarot offers us a guidance to identify the obstacles in life and utilise the resources we have to overcome these obstacles. Tarot card reading is a form of cartomancy, it is categorised as an occult science where the practitioners with faith, trust, intuitive powers, knowledge and spiritual guidance gains insight into the future by drawing out and interpreting the cards. This method of divination has become very popular and recognised in Singapore and across the globe. Let’s see what the cosmic energies have to foretell for the week of 14 August 2023.

Sun transits to Leo this week. Mercury is in Leo and Venus is in retrograde motion in Cancer. The superior planet Mars enters Virgo, Saturn is in retrograde motion in Aquarius and the most benefic planets Jupiter in Aries in the axis of the nodes. The transits and motion of planets and other heavenly bodies are constantly changing the energies of the universe. Some energy will become positive for you whereas some will create challenges, so make the best of the guidance offered. The new moon on 16 August is a good day to recharge and rejuvenate with new energies. Face this week with positivity.

Let this week’s tarot guidance to all the zodiac signs helps you to refocus and redirect the paths of your life and bring honesty, reassurance, and clarity to situations you are likely to face this in this weekly horoscope from 14 August – 20 August 2023.

(Hero and featured image credit: WhataWin/Getty Images)

Your weekly horoscope prediction for 14 August – 20 August 2023: