Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of 28 August – 3 September 2023

Everything that exits has energies, the energy of the cosmos has a different effect on each person, and the clairvoyant utilises all these energies along with their own to find solutions and give guidance to the querent. The practitioner of cartomancy has the foresight to see your darkest secrets, sense your fears and thus provides you with a direction to overcome your shortcomings to achieve your goals. Here’s looking at your weekly horoscope for 28 August – 3 September 2023.

Tarot is form of divination that has been used by mystics and tarot readers across the world since ancient times. Tarot is a pictorial system, with a divine message. It helps us to utilise the cosmic energies, and the energies around us to find answers to what we are looking for. We cannot change our destiny, but we can refocus and redirect the paths of our life. With guidance we can bring clarity, honesty, and reassurance to a situation. There are lots of factors we cannot change but a lot of factors influencing our lives can be controlled. The 78 cards Rider Waite Deck, has complex and mysterious graphics on them, each illustration symbolises creativity, passion, intellect, work, and money and can foretell your past present and future. Tarot card readings offer us a guidance to identify the obstacles in life and utilise the resources we have to overcome these obstacles. Let’s see what the cosmic energies have to foretell for this week’s horoscope from 28 August – 3 September 2023.

Each zodiac is differently affected by the changing energies, utilise the guidance offered by the cards this week to make the best of this week. Let this week’s tarot guidance to all the zodiac signs help you to refocus and redirect the paths of your life and bring honesty, reassurance, and clarity to situations you are likely to face this week, from 28 August – 3 September 2023.

(Hero and featured image credit: Tatyana Antusenok/Getty Images)

Your weekly horoscope for September 2023: Prediction for 28 August – 3 September