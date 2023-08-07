Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of 7 August – 13 August 2023

The 78 Rider Waite Tarot cards are an ancient deck of cards used by numerous mystics to foretell the future by interpreting energies. The pictures on the cards have a divine message which represent different parts of life and show what the future holds. Cosmic energies affect everyone differently, and reflecting on the cards, being able to interpret their effect is a specialised job done by an occultist. Here’s looking at your weekly horoscope from 7 August – 13 August 2023.

The universe is vast. It includes the celestial bodies, meteoroids, galaxies, and the earth where humans live is a very small part of it. The placement and motion of the celestial bodies affects the energies of each individual living on the earth differently. The practitioners with faith, trust, intuitive powers, knowledge, and spiritual guidance gain the insight into the future by drawing out and interpreting the cards by utilising their own energies – the cosmic energies and the native’s energies to find solutions. Tarot is a means of divination, a form of cartomancy, categorised as an occult science, offering us a guidance to identify the obstacles in life and utilise the resources we have to overcome these obstacles. This method of divination has become very popular and recognised in Singapore and across the globe. Let’s see what the cosmic energies have to foretell this week for 7 August to 13 August 2023.

Let this week’s tarot guidance to all the zodiac signs helps you to refocus and redirect the paths of your life and bring honesty, reassurance, and clarity to situations you are likely to face this week. From career and finance, to health and relationships, find out what’s in store for you this week from 7 August – 13 August 2023.

Your weekly horoscope prediction for 7 August – 13 August 2023