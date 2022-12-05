Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of December 5 – December 11, 2022

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us, but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. On that note, let’s dive deep and take a look at this week’s tarot reading for December horoscope.

A powerful and mighty full moon shall illuminate the night skies this week. This is the final full moon of the year, and the divine Lady Luna shall be blessing us all with her benevolent glow. To make the most of it, it’s important that we allow ourselves to let go off all our restraints and give into our emotional states. This can be scary, as our emotions can take us to places we’re far too scared of exploring. However, we have nothing to worry about, for the stars have special messages for us that have been divined lovingly by the Tarot. The Angels have blessed these messages so that we may make the most of the week ahead, and be filled with love, light, and hope.

Here’s the weekly horoscope tarot reading for December