Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of 9 January – 15 January 2023

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us, but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. Let us look at this week’s January 2023 horoscope on that note.
The year is off to quite a dramatic start. Mercury continues its mischievous retrograde journey, as the moon continues to wane away in the night skies after it’s mighty full state. This Friday is the festival of Lohri, where we can exorcise our demons (literal and metaphorical), followed by the harvest celebration of Sankranthi that enables us to reap the fruit of all our past labours. The stars have special messages for us that have been divined lovingly by the Tarot. The Angels have blessed these messages so that we may make the most of the year ahead, and be filled with love, light, and hope.
(Hero and feature image credit: Mesut Ugurlu/Getty Images)
January 2023 horoscope for the week ahead
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /12
Sometimes, when we feel trapped with no way out, it’s basically a sign that we’ve lost faith. Be it in ‘The Universe’ or in any ‘divine cosmic force’ or even in ourselves – faith is a powerful force that can truly move mountains and part the seas. When there is a lack of it, we not only find ourselves getting trapped in cobwebs of toxic situations, but we also find it more difficult to move on from them. Take time out and ask yourself, ‘What has caused me to lose faith?’ When you discover that answer, ask yourself, ‘What can I do to restore that faith?’. The answer could possibly be life changing.
2 /12
You don’t always have to do things the hard way. There’s nothing noble about making life difficult for yourself – especially when there are easier ways to do things. No, easy doesn’t mean you’re cheating in any which way. It just means you prioritise your mental-well-being by not adding unnecessary stress to your life. Delegating responsibilities is a wise thing to do, especially when you have more important things to focus upon. Furthermore, always remember that when it comes to our relationships – personal and professional, we can achieve oh so much more when we allow ourselves to operate from a place of compassion and kindness.
3 /12
There’s no point crying over spilt milk. What’s done is done, and there’s no way of going back and changing things. All we can do is accept what has happened and make peace with it. Yes, easier said than done, however, you must understand that life moves on whether we are ready or not. Take the time you need to heal, of course, but wallowing about it for too long will not do you any good. Express gratitude for all you have at the present moment, including the people who love you unconditionally and are by your side.
4 /12
Gossip can be fun. It can even be incredibly therapeutic and healing in many ways. However, often, it can also land us in trouble. It’s important to hear both sides of the story. That way, not only do we get a clearer picture of what’s going on, but it prevents us from being judgmental in any which way. An informed decision made from a place of compassion is so much more powerful than an uninformed one that’s full of bias and suspicion.
5 /12
Easy does it, Leo. Yes, it’s fun to charge full-speed ahead into things. The rush can indeed be thrilling. However, there’s a reason why the old saying ‘look before you leap’ is considered to be one of the most precious pearls of wisdom. Yes, moving faster may make us reach our destination sooner – but a lone stray pebble can cause us to tumble and fall, and in the worst case scenario – injure ourselves and perhaps even others. Take your time. Enjoy taking the scenic route. The view is more pleasant, and we’ll discover oh so much more about ourselves in the process – empowering us to evolve and become a better version of our self!
6 /12
Sometimes, we need to let others in and get close to us. Yes, self-sufficiency is a boon, and true, sometimes if we want the job done right, we must do it ourselves. However, the world is already a scary place that’s becoming more chaotic by the second. Why must we face it all alone? There are many who want to get close to you. Many who genuinely care for you, and truly wish to help you to the best of their abilities. Let them in. Opening our hearts can be scary. Especially when the scars from the past haven’t been healed. However, our heart becomes stronger when we are able to love even after all the hurt.
7 /12
This is a week where you must take charge. As much as we like to weigh our options and find the best possible solutions, this week may bring about situations where we would need to make immediate decisions at a moment’s notice. Yes, that can be quite stressful – especially if the last thing we want to do is to ruffle feathers. However, sometimes feathers need to be ruffled so that old ones fall, and new ones grow – so that we can soar high into the skies and broaden our horizons. When in doubt, it’s best you listen to your gut – the seat of your intuitive powers.
8 /12
Sometimes, life can feel like a turbulent ocean where it’s oh so difficult to stay afloat. However, just because something is difficult, doesn’t mean it’s not possible to do so. What we need to remember is that not everything needs to be taken personally. Yes, sometimes there are moments where we feel attacked and are completely taken aback by situations. Those are the exceptions – not the rule! Honouring our emotions is not the same as drowning deep within and overanalysing everything. It’s so important we find moments in our day where we can spend with wholesome people who allow us to feel safe.
9 /12
This week, dear Sagittarius, find time to connect with those with whom you’ve lost touch with over time. This is for our friends and loved ones with whom we’ve not been able to spend quality time with lately. A simple text to check up on them would be lovely. A phone call can work miracles. We must remember that all kinds of relationships – platonic, professional, familial, and romantic take time and effort to sustain on both sides. Take the first step to reconnect and see how it goes.
10 /12
This is a powerful week where the divine forces of ‘The Universe’ are propelling you to be diligent about you. True, you are the sign with the greatest work-ethic of the zodiac. No one understands the definition of ‘hard work’ better than you. This is the week to put it to the test, for the efforts you put in will reap rewards throughout the year. Furthermore, focusing on work and building yourself up, can help keep darker thoughts at bay. For all you know, it might even help dissolve them altogether, and enable you to move on and be in a brighter state of mind. You have the power to do it!
11 /12
Sometimes, we just need to stay in the present. To dwell on the past can at times cause us to be blue with regret over time we can never get back. To focus on the future can cause us to get anxious over things that may or may not even happen. To be in the present enables us to not only savour the moment, but to also focus on the love and joy we have around us. This in itself is quite empowering, for it helps us see ourselves from a more truthful space.
12 /12
Dear Pisces, it’s so important for you to remember that darkness is never eternal. Yes, the darkness can seem scary. Sometimes we might even have gotten so used to the darkness that we now find it so comforting that we fear the light. You must remember that there is plenty of light within you. The fact that you are alive and breathing means that the divine spark within is still alive. It never left. You just forgot it was there. Darkness can do that to us. Keep hope alive, Pisces, and all shall be well.