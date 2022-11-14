Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of 14 November – 20 November 2022

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us, but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. On that note, let’s take a look at the November horoscope for this week.

As the Moon begins to enter its final waning phase before it goes dark, Mars has gone into retrograde. On one level, this is an opportunity to work on letting go of the past. However, the temptation to act recklessly is high, and sometimes we can’t help but be swept up by the emotional tides. Nevertheless, we mustn’t fear, for the stars have special messages for us that have been divined lovingly by the Tarot. The Angels have blessed these messages so that we may make the most of the week ahead, and be filled with love, light, and hope.

November horoscope for the week ahead