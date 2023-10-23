Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of 23 October – 29 October 2023

The 78 Rider Waite Tarot cards are an ancient deck of cards. Each card has different pictures on it representing the different parts of life which the mystic and clairvoyant with their expertise foretell. We cannot change our destiny, but we can refocus and redirect the path of our life. With guidance, we can bring clarity, honesty, and reassurance to a situation. Here’s looking at the weekly horoscope from 23 October – 29 October 2023.
Tarot is an intuitive practice with no set rules. That is why a card can have numerous meanings and interpretations depending on the energies at play at that moment and the expertise of the occultist to read and express them.
Cosmic energies affect everyone differently, and being able to interpret their effect is a specialised job done by an occultist. The placement and motion of the celestial bodies affects the energies of each individual living on the earth differently. The practitioners with faith, trust, intuitive powers, knowledge, and spiritual guidance gain the insight into the future by drawing out and interpreting the cards by utilise their own energies, the cosmic energies, and the native’s energies to find solutions. This method of divination has become quite popular and recognised in Singapore and across the globe. Check the weekly horoscope for the final week of October 2023.
Read on to see what divine message the cards hold for each zodiac this week. Make the best of situations you are likely to face from 23 October – 29 October 2023.
Your weekly horoscope prediction for 23 October – 29 October 2023:
Career and Finance
Five of Pentacles Reversed indicates a renewed energy towards your career. You will be full of creative ideas and all set to implement them. You are likely to get good gains. Businesses are all set to grow and reap rich dividends. Finances will be good. Your past investments will also reap your rich returns.
Health
Seven of Cups indicates neglect towards health. Make health your priority and set some time aside for exercising and focus on healthy eating.
Relationships
Eight of Cups indicates dissatisfaction in relationships. This is the moving away card. It might be a good idea to go to a retreat and introspect. Nurture your relationship with love and care and things will become better. Family might feel neglected. You need to work towards affability in relationships.
Career and Finance
The High Priestess indicates a lot of commitment towards your work. You are likely to be at your creative best and might be upgrading your skills to better your work which will be appreciated a lot. Businesspeople need to be honest in their dealings to prosper. Finances will be good.
Health
Two of Pentacles indicates robust health. You need to balance your commitments and take out time for your health regimes. The card can indicate pregnancy for women.
Relationships
Eight of Swords indicates claustrophobic relationships, but you have the option to turn in around and make it worthwhile. Effort is the key. Start by going for a holiday and work on building a rapport with your mate. A good sex life can turn discord into harmony. Try to be patient and giving, and do not take them for granted.
Career and Finance
Ace of Swords indicates a new start or maybe a new job or a new project or a promotion. You will focus on your career enthusiastically. Businesspeople will start a new ambitious project with renewed vigour and success is foretold. Finances will be good but do not manage them emotionally; be logical.
Health
Seven of Pentacles indicates you are reaping the rewards of your efforts towards your well-being – a robust health. You will be hale and hearty and content with your health but the advice is to keep working towards maintaining it.
Relationships
Nine of Pentacles indicates a very comfortable and satisfying time with your partner. Your bonds are all set to strengthen. You will have an excellent bonhomie and a great time in between the sheets. A good time is indicated if you want to expand you family.
Career and Finance
Ten of Cups Reversed indicates instability in your career, obstacles and hindrances that are likely to mar your performance this week. Businesspeople will have a tough time with things going wrong at the last moment. Finances will be average.
Health
King of Cups is the health card indicating good health. If you are recovering from a past illness, this is an excellent card to get indicating quick healing.
Relationships
The Magician card indicates a strong bond with your partner and this week your relationship will bloom. You will experience marital bliss with your partner. You will lack for nothing in romance this week and even your sex life will be exciting and satisfying. You will spend enjoyable moments with the family.
Career and Finance
Knight of Swords indicates some positive changes in your career. You will get a lot of new opportunities and you will be enthusiastic about those. You just need to prepare yourself well for the challenges and not bite more than what you can chew. Businesses will move at a fast pace. Financially, there will be a rise in your wealth.
Health
Knight of Wands is the health card indicating you will be full of energy and doing well. You will be very conscious to follow your health goals and your exercise regime.
Relationships
Queen of Pentacles Reversed indicates lack of care and concern. This is a normal phenomenon between couples. At times, your attention is divided between many things, and you take your partner for granted. Do not let this become a habit. Work towards a more meaningful relationship. Familial bonds will be average.
Career and Finance
Seven of Wands indicates some sudden upheavals which might catch you off guard. You will need will power, hard work, and dedication to face these challenges. This is not a negative card, but it shows struggle. You will have to stand up for yourself and overcome them. Businesspeople need to be alert. Financially, you will be comfortable. Investments of the past will yield you good profits and stability.
Health
King of Pentacles indicates good health and your capability to manage your chores well.
Relationships
Four of Cups Reversed indicates monotony and boredom in a relationship. You might introspect and start fresh with enthusiasm to make your relationship work. Sex is an ideal solvent to dissolve all strife. Work towards bettering your carnal pleasures and overall excitement. Do not take family for granted. Give then their due in terms of love and respect.
Career and Finance
Five of Cups indicate an unpleasant change at work. Do not lose heart and make the best of the situation. Remember change is the only constant. Businesspeople might fall apart from their partners causing some upheavals at work. You might incur some losses.
Health
Two of Wands generally denotes good health, but it also indicates duality. You are conscious about your health at times and then just become lax. You need to focus on a regular health regime.
Relationships
Two of Pentacles suggests rigidity in your relation. You need to be more adaptable and flexible in your relationship. You need to make certain decisions jointly. You need to spend quality time with your family.
Career and Finance
Two of Cups indicates stability professionally. You will share a good bonhomie with your colleagues and they will be very cooperative. It’s a good card for collaboration or partnership. This card indicates financial stability.
Health
The Emperor indicates robust health. This card can indicate too much responsibility in your professional and personal life causing neglect in your health goals.
Relationships
The Star is the relationship card indicating contentment in your relationship. You will not only grow your bonhomie, but also grow spiritually as a couple. Be honest and take your relationship to the next level. Family will be supportive.
Career and Finance
Ace of Wands indicates that you are all set to be rewarded. All your hard work will be recognised and rewarded. New opportunities will knock at the door and you might land up with your dream job. Businesspeople are all set to increase and gain in their ventures. Financially, this card indicates growth.
Health
Seven of Pentacles indicates good health. This card indicates manifestations of your goals.
Relationships
Nine of Pentacles indicates you are likely to bask in the glory of love this week, enjoying peace, harmony, stability and security and carnal pleasures. It is a good time to plan a family.
Career and Finance
Ten of Wands Reversed indicates too much responsibility and overload at work. You need to set you limits. Learn to say no. Businesspeople will be struggling to cope with the pressure at work. It is a bad strategy to prefer quantity over quality. You need to sort out your finances and get them in order.
Health
Ten of Swords Reversed suggests recovery from some illness or mental trauma. This card suggests you need to work towards not only your physical well-being but also your mental health.
Relationships
Judgement Reversed indicates some issues from the past that can cause strife with your partner. Do not dwell in the past. Focus on the present and work towards improving your future. Family will be supportive.
Career and Finance
Ace of Swords Reversed indicates conflicts at the workplace. Do not get into office politics. Refrain from being challenged beyond your limit. Businesspeople need to handle their co-workers with care. Be alert with your finances.
Health
Three of Wands Reversed is a strong indicator of travel. You need to be very careful with your health in your travelling schedules. Make sure your insurance is up to date and take all precautions while travelling like masks, sanitisers, etc.
Relationships
Four of Wands Reversed indicates insecurity, neglect, and loneliness. Some conflict in the family is indicated. Try to sort it our amicably. Ask someone to mediate if you cannot solve it amongst yourselves.
Career and Finance
Five of Swords Reversed indicates peaceful conclusions at work. You might be dealing with a bully at work and the advice is to act. Businesspeople might have disagreements. Be cautious against fraud and cheating. Financially, your situation will ease out and you will be at peace.
Health
Ten of Pentacles indicates the resurfacing of a past health issue. It is a good time for a thorough check-up.
Relationships
Eight of Cups indicates escapism in a relationship. If some issues are bothering you, address them instead of brushing them under the carpet. A relationship should be something that adds excitement in your life and not undue stress.