Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of 31 October – 6 November 2022

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us, but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. On that note, let’s take a look at November 2022 horoscope.

Happy Halloween everyone. Halloween is a powerful time as it is believed that the veil that divides the living from the dead is lifted. During this time, we receive wisdom from our ancestors, as well as, their blessings. However, it is also a very karmic time as All Hallow’s Eve is traditionally a harvest festival. As ye sow, so shall ye reap! The fact that we’re smack dab in the middle of eclipse season, also makes it a time of intense ‘karmic fast-tracking’.

However, worry not, for the stars have special messages for us that have been divined lovingly by the Tarot. The Angels have blessed these messages so that we may make the most of the week ahead.

November 2022 horoscope for the week ahead