Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of 9 October – 15 October 2023

Tarot is an intuitive practice with no set rules. That is why a card can have numerous meanings and interpretations depending on the energies at play at that moment and the expertise of an occultist to read and express them. Here’s looking at the weekly horoscope from 9 October – 15 October 2023.
The 78 Rider Waite Tarot cards are an ancient deck of cards used by numerous mystics. The deck has pictures on the cards which represent different parts of life and shows what the future holds. Cosmic energies affect each individual differently, and being able to interpret their effect is a specialised job done by an occultist.
The universe is vast, and it includes the celestial bodies, meteoroids, galaxies, and earth is a very small part of it. The placement and motion of the celestial bodies affects the energies of each individual living on the earth differently. The practitioners with faith, trust, intuitive powers, knowledge, and spiritual guidance gain the insight into the future by drawing out and interpreting the cards by utilise their own energies, the cosmic energies and the native’s energies to find solutions. Let’s see what the cosmic energies have to foretell. Check the weekly horoscope for the second week of October 2023.
Read on to see what divine message the cards hold for each zodiac this week and make the best of situations you are likely to face from 9 October – 15 October 2023.
(Hero and featured image credit: LeArchitecto/Getty Images)
Horoscope 2023: Weekly prediction for 9 October – 15 October
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /12
Career and Finance
Death is the career and finance card for Aries sun sign natives for this week. This card does not indicate physical death but indicates big changes in life – a transition which you should embrace positively. Any plans of changing your career will materialise and you should be open to accept it. Businesspeople should not hesitate in incorporating the changes they’ve planning to bring about. Financially, it often indicates losses, but appropriate changes and attitude will get success.
Health
Nine of Swords Reversed indicates you are moving in a positive direction where your health is concerned. You are taking the right steps physically and mentally and you are getting stronger by the day.
Relationships
Queen of Cups Reversed is the relationship card indicating mawkishness in relationships. You might be overemotional and sensitive. You need to take control and stop overreacting. Introspect and get to the root, and work towards self-improvement.
2 /12
Career and Finance
Four of Pentacles Reversed indicating lack of sincerity and commitment towards work. Guard your trade secrets and do not lax at work. Businesspeople need to be alert lest the competitors steal your ideas. The expenses might be very high this week and you need to be judicious with your money. Theft and fraud cannot be ruled out.
Health
The Sun is your health card indicating perfect health. Also, this is one of the best cards to get. You will be full of energy, positivity, and full of life. Besides physical and mental well-being, this card indicates spiritual growth as well.
Relationships
Page of Cups indicates a fulfilling and passionate relationship. Your bonds are all set to strengthen and you will be appreciating your partner more. This card is a good indicator in case of pregnancy. You will enjoy a good familial bond.
3 /12
Career and Finance
Lovers Reversed indicates some discord at work especially with partners. It could indicate problems in a corporate alliance, a severance of collaboration or at times some disagreements amongst workers. Businesspeople need to be understanding and sensitive towards their partners and workers. Finances will be average, but you need to be prudent in spending your money and especially while making investments.
Health
Knight of Pentacles Reversed indicates a sedentary lifestyle. Work does take the major portion of your time but neglecting your health might have some unpleasant consequences. Gear up for a regimented exercising and eating schedule.
Relationships
The High Priestess indicates a good relationship with your partner and a very satisfying sex life. This card indicates honesty, loyalty, and commitment. It is a good time to have a child and increase your family. Familial bond will be good.
4 /12
Career and Finance
Four of Cups Reversed indicates the lull in your career is about to end and new opportunities will be knocking on your door. The advice is to be ready to grab them. Businesspeople should work towards channelising their energies and creativity in the right direction. Finances will be okay, but you need to reassess your assets.
Health
Wheel of Fortune Reversed indicates a sudden worsening of your physical fitness. Take this as a cosmic warning and work towards your well-being.
Relationships
The Fool is your relationship card for the week indicating a free and easy relationship with your partner and a great sex life. It can sometimes indicate a lack of commitment and immaturity which might cause friction. Family might miss dependability but enjoy the fun and frolic.
5 /12
Career and Finance
Ten of Cups Reversed shows dissatisfaction at work. Arguments and conflicts at work might negatively affect you. You should try to be compassionate towards your colleagues. Businesspeople might have a tough time sorting out conflicts amongst co-workers. If you are in a joint business, be heedful and meticulous dealing with the other partners. Some financial uncertainty indicated.
Health
Nine of Pentacles is the health card indicating excellent health. All your fitness goals are likely to be achieved – be it losing weight or body building. For women, it can also indicate pregnancy or menopause.
Relationships
Two of Pentacles indicates you need a balance in your relationship. Everything requires effort and a good connect with your mate is no different. Value your relationship and work towards betterment. Try to include outings and adventure in your life and work towards a better sex life. Family might be feeling neglected.
6 /12
Career and Finance
Five of Cups Reversed indicates some setback in your profession – a failed endeavour maybe but the good part of this card is that it shows recovery. You are all set to spring back and work your way up. For businesspeople, it might indicate a failed collaboration or partnership. The advice is to move ahead positively. Financially, you will be comfortable, and things will be getting better after a few bumps.
Health
Seven of Swords indicates that you are trying to overcome certain unhealthy addictions and the advice is to address them directly. Unpleasant habits which are detrimental to your well-being need to be worked upon and changed.
Relationships
Ten of Pentacles Reversed indicates uncertainty in a relationship. Disagreements in money matters is likely to be the cause of the rift. Address the issues frankly and work together to find amicable solutions. Some misunderstandings relating to property and inheritance might strain family ties.
7 /12
Career and Finance
Eight of Cups Reversed is a moving away card. You are contemplating on changing your current job, but you are not sure. You are feeling that the remuneration is not proportionate to the efforts and hard work you put in and at the same time you are fearful of change. The advise it to wait and watch and decide carefully taking all aspects into consideration. Businesspeople will be unhappy with the results their efforts are reaping.
Health
Ten of Wands indicates neglect towards your health mainly due to the work pressure. You need to scale down and spend time towards improving your well-being. Healthy eating and exercising are a must.
Relationships
Strength reversed is the relationship card indicating one sided control, the advise is do not give in more than you want to, set your equations, relationship is a two way street where both the partners should cohabit amicably and peacefully and give due respect to each other. Family life might be imbalanced due to a dominating and controlling member best way is to have a frank and open discussion.
8 /12
Career and Finance
Judgement card suggests you are being judged for an appraisal and you need to put your best foot forward. You might discover a new calling in your career and might like to change your line of work. Businesspeople should put in their best efforts to succeed. Finances will be good, but you need to be judicious with your money.
Health
Four of Swords suggests that stress and anxiety is affecting your mental health. You need to relax and calm down and make an effort towards uplifting your mental well-being.
Relationships
King of Swords indicates a good mental and intellectual connect with your partner. This card can denote parenthood. Therefore, couples desirous of increasing the family will have the stork pay a visit soon. Familial bonds will be good.
9 /12
Career and Finance
The Emperor indicates a stable and successful career. You are hardworking and this gets you rich returns. You will be looked up to and rewarded. Businesspeople will win over their competitors and their mature and resilient approach will take the business to new heights. Financially, you will enjoy stability and will handle your investments well.
Health
Ace of Pentacles Reversed indicates setbacks in health. If you are dealing with health issues, it might worsen. It is a good time to get a check-up done and focus on improving your health.
Relationships
King of Wands indicates a very satisfying love life. You will be generous and understanding and your partner will appreciate and reciprocate with extra love and care. Get ready for a fun filled satisfactory love life this week. Familial bonds will be good, and you will have an enjoyable week with the family.
10 /12
Career and Finance
The Chariot indicates a fast-paced week. You will be motivated and accomplish your targets and goals. A business trip will win you accolades and open new horizons for you. Businesses are all set to expand and grow. You need to stay focused and avoid unnecessary indulgence in petty politics at the workplace.
Health
Ace of Pentacles indicates good health, and you are likely to set new targets. Follow the exercise routine enthusiastically and reap rich dividends.
Relationships
Queen of Wands Reversed is the relationship card indicating a caring but demanding partner. You might be getting a little self-centred and selfish causing friction in your relationship. Familial bonds might not be very smooth. You need to discard the egos and find amicable solutions.
11 /12
Career and Finance
Ace of Swords Reversed indicates the work you are doing does not motivate you enough to give your best. You might be less creative and facing hostility from your colleagues. This is not a good time to start a new project or seek a job change. Businesspeople should not try to add anything new to their existing work and avoid work-related travel this week. Financially, an average week foretold but some losses are indicated. Therefore, be thorough with your balance sheet.
Health
Seven of Hearts Reversed indicates that you are neglecting your well-being. This card can indicate negative indulgences like smoking and drinking. The advice is to make healthy lifestyle choices.
Relationships
The Emperor Reversed shows that your dominance and brashness is causing domestic disharmony. All relationships go through a hard time but you need to change your attitude and give respect to your partner. Try to be more caring and work on your sex life. To love and care for your family members and being respectful towards the elders invokes positive energies. Be understanding towards the youngsters.
12 /12
Career and Finance
King of Wands Reversed indicates some insecurity at work. You might be a good worker but you need to work on your leadership qualities and interpersonal skills. Businesses will do well. You need to give more credit and appreciation to your teammates. Finances will be good, but some mismanagement is indicated. Avoid unnecessary expenses and invest well.
Health
Page of Wands Reversed is the health card indicating low energy levels. Give some time to your body and work slowly towards a good exercising routine.
Relationships
Three of Cups indicates a healthy and strong bonding with your partner. You will have a good time in between the sheets increasing your bonhomie. Familial bonds will be good.