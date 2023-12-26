Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of 25 December – 31 December 2023

Tarot is an intuitive practice with no set rules and that is why a card can have numerous meanings and interpretations depending on the energies at play at that moment and the expertise of the occultist to read and express them. Read on to see what divine message the cards hold for each zodiac sign in our horoscope for December 2023 this week. Try to make the best of situations you are likely to face this week.

Horoscope for zodiac signs 2023: Weekly prediction for 25 December – 31 December 2023

Aries weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Two of Pentacles Reversed card indicates disorganisation and chaos. Do not over commit as it can lead to failure. Business natives need to focus more on quality rather than quantity. The advice is to move slowly in an organised way rather than to go for short term gains. It’s an average week for finances.

Health: The Empress is the health card for you for the week indicating robust health and vitality. It’s a good card for fertility and childbirth. This is one of the best cards to get, if wanting to have a child.

Relationships: King of Swords is the relationship card indicating a very regimented and regulated life. Try to loosen up a bit. Try to improve your sex life. Your relationship with family will be average. Try to relax and do not nitpick. Everyone values space.

Taurus weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Four of Wands Reversed indicates you are having relationships issues with your colleagues and that is causing a lot of stress. Time and patience are your biggest warriors in this situation, use them. Businesspeople might be upset with the non-performance of their colleagues, and this might lead to cancellation of the project/order. Financially, you might be burdened with over expenses.

Health: Eight of Pentacles Reversed card suggests you need to work towards maintaining your well-being by putting in the right efforts in a balanced way.

Relationships: Two of Swords Reversed suggests an emotional struggle. You might be anxious regarding certain issues and the advice is to address them frankly. Instead of ignoring your problems, find solutions to them. Be open and frank with your family.

Gemini weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Seven of Pentacles indicates good career growth. Good opportunities will come your way and you will be getting good remunerations. Businesspeople will annihilate all competition and will win good projects to work on. Finances will be good and money will come from more than one source. It is a good time to invest money.

Health: Nine of Pentacles indicates excellent health. Any health goals you have set for yourself like body building or losing weight will be achieved. It could also be an indication of pregnancy or menopause for older women.

Relationships: The Hierophant is your relationship card indicating commitment and stability in a relationship. You will enjoy harmony and peace on the domestic front. You will enjoy a good familial bond.

Cancer weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Eight of Swords Reversed indicates that you have found your comfort level at work or decided to move to a new job to fulfil your creative desires. Businesspeople need to be prepared for changes and work towards implementing them to improve your business goals. Finances will be status quo but not a cause of concern this week.

Health: Ace of Sword Reversed shows some health-related issues. It can also indicate surgery. You need to relax, stay calm, and not ignore symptoms.

Relationships: Temperance Reversed indicates an imbalance in your relationship. You need to give importance to your partner’s likes and dislikes and value their opinion. Find amicable solutions together and dissolve any issues by mutual consent. Give respect and love to your family members.

Leo weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Wheel of Fortune gets in big opportunities and changes and you should be ready to accept them. Natives looking for a change will be in luck and might land up with their dream job. Businesspeople should be prepared to accept the changes coming their way with positivity. Finances will be good, but expenses are likely to escalate a lot and you need to focus on saving and making wise investments.

Health: Three of Cups is the health card indicating good health, but this card indicates overindulgence. You might be attending a lot of social gatherings and celebrations because of which you are neglecting your health goals.

Relationships: Magician is the card for this week. You will work magic in your relationship with your partner and the bond of love will grow and become strong. Family members will be happy and satisfied with your care and attention.

Virgo weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: The World card indicates you will get success in all your endeavours. You will win favours and accolades. Businesses will grow and you are likely to add new dimensions to your existing line. It’s a good week for finances.

Health: Death Reversed is not indicative of physical death but neglect towards your health. You need to pay attention to self-care without delay lest it leads to some big health issues. Cultivate good eating habits and work towards your physical well-being.

Relationships: Page of Cups is the relationship card indicating you will be more emotional and passionate this week and your partner is going to love it. You will share a good bonding with your partner. You will have a good understanding with your family members especially the youngsters.

Libra weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Three of Pentacles card is indicative of success. You need to involve your colleagues and use their expertise to achieve your goals and targets. Businesspeople will enjoy good bonhomie at work and reap good profits. Financially, a lucrative week is indicated.

Health: Page of Swords is your health card for this week. Your health will be average, but you need to take precautions and look after your health.

Relationships: King of Cups indicates maturity and stability besides a deep emotional connect in a relationship. That is the best you can give in a relation. It can also be a warning to be stable and not to overreact in any situation. You will enjoy good bonhomie with all the family members.

Scorpio weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Temperance is the card for Scorpio natives this week. Set realistic goals and with planning and right balance try to achieve them. Businesspeople will have a lot of ideas, but execution might not be easy. Do not rush, take your time, test the feasibility before implementation. Good finances are indicated.

Health: The Hermit indicates average health, but it might be a good idea to go in for a health check-up.

Relationships: The Devil card indicates you need to discard your ego and not hurt your near and dear ones. This card indicates brashness of behaviour. With the family members choose your words well.

Sagittarius weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Ten of Pentacles indicates a promotion for Sagittarius sun sign natives. You will be comfortable in your position at work. Your bosses will be appreciative of your work and you will be handsomely rewarded. For businesspeople, this card indicates growth and expansion. Financial gains are indicated.

Health: Knight of Pentacles is your health card indicating good health.

Relationships: Eight of Cups Reversed suggests dissatisfaction in relationships. You need to discuss your problems honestly and find solutions. You need to work towards rekindling and rejuvenating your relationships. Intimacy is a way to nurture your togetherness.

Capricorn weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: The Hanged Man indicates dissatisfaction and uncertainty at work. See if this is just a passing phase, if not you will have to work towards finding yourself a new job. Businesspeople might be dissatisfied with the way things are spanning out for them. Give it some time and see how. Finances will be average, and no major ups and downs are indicated.

Health: Strength Reversed indicates insecurity and weakness. This card does not indicate ill health. You need to just focus on good eating and yoga and lots of positivity.

Relationships: Six of Cups indicate rekindling of a relationship which will add spice to your monotonous life. A holiday together will increase your bonding and in between the sheets pleasure. Family will enjoy a good time together and you will strengthen the ties.

Aquarius weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Star Reversed indicates good work but boredom or monotony in your current field of work. Some obstructions and delays are indicated. Be more enthusiastic and creative and plan new strategies. Business natives might feel dissatisfied with their assignments. Finances will be good but some set back in investment is foretold.

Health: King of Swords is not the ideal card in a health reading. A thorough check-up is advised. Focus on good eating habits and a good exercise regimen.

Relationships: Queen of Hearts Reversed shows some strife or disagreement with your partner. You need to be frank and open in all your relationships. This card can indicate fertility issues between couples.

Pisces weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Seven of Cups indicates distractions relating to your work. You might have a lot of things which need your attention, and you need to streamline and prioritise your schedule. If wanting a job change, do not get carried away. Finances will be good, and you might get a new opportunity to increase your financial standing.

Health: Six of Cups Reversed indicates some neglect towards your own health. You need to be careful, according to our horoscope for Pisces zodiac sign this week.

Relationships: Knight of Pentacles suggests positivity in relationships. You will be enjoying life with your partner and will have a satisfying week both mentally and physically. Family will be supportive, and you will be spending good time with family members.

