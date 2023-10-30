Weekly horoscope: A tarot reading of 30 October – 5 November 2023

We cannot change our destiny, but we can refocus and redirect the paths of our life. With our 2023 weekly horoscope’s guidance, we can bring clarity, honesty, and reassurance to a situation. The 78 Rider Waite Tarot cards are an ancient deck of cards. The pictures on the cards represent different parts of life and show what the future holds. The mystic and clairvoyant with their expertise read the cards and foretell what the future holds. Cosmic energies affect everyone differently, and being able to interpret their effect through these cards is a specialised job done by an occultist. With this, we look at the weekly horoscope prediction for the last few days of October, and the first week of November 2023.

Tarot is an intuitive practice with no set rules and that is why a card can have numerous meanings and interpretations depending on the energies at play at that moment and the expertise of the occultist to read and express them.

Read on to see what divine message the cards hold for each zodiac in our weekly horoscope for 30 October – 5 November 2023. Try to make the best of situations you are likely to face this week.

Horoscope 2023: Weekly prediction for 30 October – 5 November

Aries weekly horoscope for November 2023

Career and Finance: Ace of Cup Reversed indicates dissatisfaction at work. Some obstacles and hindrances in growth are indicated. Your superiors might be discontent and that might show in their behaviour. Business natives might face some disappointments with last minute things not working out. Finances will not be as expected.

Health: The Empress is the health card indicating good health for Aries natives. This card indicates fertility and natives desirous of parenthood will be blessed with a child soon.

Relationships: King of Cups indicates maturity and stability in a relationship. It can also be a warning to be mature and not to overreact in any situation. Familial bonds will be good, and you are likely to share good vibes with all family members.

Taurus weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Seven of Cups indicates some distractions relating to your work. You need to streamline and prioritise your schedule. Do not get carried away just because you want a new job. Think carefully before you sign the new contract. Finances will be good, and you might get a new opportunity to increase your financial standing.

Health: Page of Swords is your health card for this week. Your health will be average, but you will be full of energy. Spend the energy in the right direction. Focus on exercises and physical well-being.

Relationships: The Devil is your relationship card, and it indicates that you need to discard your ego and not hurt your near and dear ones. Try not to be brash and hurtful with your family members. Take special care of the elders.

Gemini weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Temperance card suggests you need to balance between planning and action. Set realistic goals and try to achieve them. You need to find a balance between your professional and personal life. Good finances are indicated. If planning to invest, be careful and wise and place safe bets.

Health: Knight of Pentacles indicates good health. If you have been unwell lately, you are on the way to recovery. You should not take your fitness for granted.

Relationships: Queen of Hearts Reversed shows some strife or disagreement with your partner. Most of the problems will be sorted if you communicate better and be frank and open in all your relationships. Be frank about any problems you might be facing with your family. They will not only be supportive but will also give you good advice.

Cancer weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Ace of Wands Reversed shows lots of hard work and energies have been put in to achieve your goals. Keep working towards your goal. The result is never in our hands, therefore, do the best you can. Your finances might not be as expected. The advice is to count the chickens only when they hatch.

Health: King of Pentacles shows stable health. You need to nurture your good health with positivity, healthy eating, and lots of exercise.

Relationships: Knight of Pentacles suggests positivity in relationships. Some small issues might mar your domestic harmony. Work towards improving your relationships and strengthening all your bonds. Family will be supportive and youngsters will be a source of pleasure.

Leo weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Eight of Swords indicates boredom and dissatisfaction at work. You need to break the monotony. Take a break. A holiday will be a good idea to collect your thoughts and focus on what you want. Financially, you are likely to be in a comfortable position. Try not to overspend.

Health: Hanged Man is the health card indicating neglect towards your health. Try not to ignore any physical symptoms. A full health check-up will be a good idea. Eat and exercise right, and do not skip taking your prescribed medicines.

Relationships: Two of Swords Reversed indicates some emotional struggle. It is advised to address and be frank with your partner about your insecurities. This card can also indicate harbouring past grudges which is the biggest deterrent in any relationship. Let the past not spoil your present and shape your future. Be kind towards the family, it is the love and care which can ease all friction.

Virgo weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Nine of Pentacles Reversed card often indicates boredom and neglect of important issues at work. Stay focussed and get involved and more committed at work. Financially, it indicates overspending and can also mean some added burden and responsibility.

Health: Strength Reversed card indicates insecurity and weakness. This card does not indicate ill health. This card points out more towards mental health. You need to just focus on eating well and doing yoga.

Relationships: King of Wands indicates security and stability in your relationship. It can indicate a dominating nature as well. Try to give space and respect to your partner. It is a good time to make happy memories together. Try not to nitpick with the family members specially the children.

Libra weekly horoscope for November 2023

Career and Finance: Nine of Swords card indicates stress and anxiety relating to your career. Problems will be there, but you need to think of solutions. Challenges must be faced with strategic thinking and positivity. Finances might be a cause of concern, not because they are less but because of some unforeseen expenses.

Health: Ten of Pentacles Reversed card often indicates some health-related hereditary problems. The tarot advice is to get a thorough check-up and not ignore any symptoms.

Relationships: Five of WandsReversed card is indicative of some stress and conflict in relationships. Communication can solve all problems. Be open and frank as it will not only clear the misunderstandings but also strengthen your bonds of love. You need to spend more time and give them the security and strength they require.

Scorpio weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: The Hierophant card indicates success. Teamwork will make you achieve success. Do not take risks and follow the conventional ways at work. Finances will be good but refrain from extra expenses. Investment in shares and stocks is not advised this week.

Health: Knight of Wands card indicates good health. You will be energetic and enthusiastic. Your mental health will match your physical well-being. Eating healthy, exercising, and good sleep is crucial for good health.

Relationships: The Moon is the relationship card foretelling miscommunication and insecurity. In some cases, it can denote cheating and infidelity. Your horoscope for the first week of November 2023 indicates that effort is the key to success in all endeavours in life and relationships are no different. Family will be caring but might need some emotional support. Be compassionate towards them.

Sagittarius weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: The Chariot is a positive card indicating fulfilment of ambitions. With hard work you will be able to achieve almost everything. You might have to work harder for the financial stability you strive for, and also you need to control your indulgences.

Health: Four of Pentacles indicates a good physical and mental well-being. You are relaxed and energetic, but to stay so, you need to keep working towards it.

Relationships: The High PriestessReversed indicates stress in relationships. Your busy schedule might not permit you to spend enough time with your partner. Lack of time and decrease in libido might make your partner feel neglected. Frank and open communication are a good balm for this soreness. Familial bonds will be average.

Capricorn weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: The Devil card indicates overload of work. Managing too many things together might make you lose focus from your goals. Finances will be average as per our weekly horoscope 2023 for Capricorns. Avoid any kind of betting addictions as you are likely to incur losses.

Health: Ace of Wands Reversed indicates the beginning of a health-related problem. Get a health check-up done and look after it as much as you can. Be careful while driving and crossing the road.

Relationships: Three of Cups indicates celebrations and good times in the family. Couples will enjoy good harmony and family bonding. Some celebration together will get the family closer and strengthen the bonds of camaraderie.

Aquarius weekly horoscope for November 2033

Career and Finance: The World Reversed card indicates dissatisfaction at work despite professional achievements and success. You might feel your potential is not being utilised to the fullest and you have not met your career objectives. Think carefully before changing your job or business prospects. Finances will not be a cause of concern.

Health: Seven of Cups is the health card indicating overindulgence and neglect towards your health. Inculcating good and healthy eating habits and practicing exercises are the need of the hour, fortells our weekly horoscope 2023.

Relationships: Ten of Pentacles is your relationship card, and it indicates stability, security, and contentment in relationships. A good bonding and great camaraderie with family members are indicated. It’s a good week for all relationships to flourish and strengthen.

Pisces weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Four of Pentacles is the career and finance card for Pisces sun sign people indicating good career prospects. This card indicates fear of losing out. Financially you will be stable. You might be making some investments, and your focus will be to save money, but you need to spend where you must.

Health: Two of Wands Reversed is the health card that indicates some health issues. Do not neglect any symptoms. If already undergoing treatment, a second opinion is advised.

Relationships: Seven of Pentacles Reversed indicates you are taking your relationships for granted as most of your efforts are towards career and money. You need to step back and retrospect. You need to strike a balance and pay heed to what your loved ones want. Family will need time and attention, especially the elders and children.

(Hero and featured image credit: Tanya Syrytsyna/Getty Images)