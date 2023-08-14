Weekly love horoscope: A tarot reading of 14 August – 20 August 2023

This week brings new hopes as the Sun enters Virgo sun sign making people more practical and patient. Married people will look forward to harmony and security, while people in love would want to blossom and grow their relationship and singles will be hopeful of finding their dream partners. With the help of our weekly love horoscope 2023 for 14 – 20 August, you’ll be able to understand your relationship and partner better.
The weekly love horoscope will help you revaluate unresolved love issues and find solutions to all your romantic endeavours. Everyone seeks love and understanding from their families especially from their mates. Numerous energies are at play in the universe, which keep changing with the motion of the planets. Some make you fall in and out of love, some energy evokes extreme feelings of attachment, and affection, coaxing you towards commitments, some gets you closer and some create a distance. Be mindful of unrealistic expectations or fantasies keep a balance between your dreams and the reality of relationships. Love requires effort, compromise, understanding and above all acceptance of imperfections of your partner. Thus, our weekly love horoscope for this week of August 2023, will help you navigate better.
Venus, the planet of love and beauty is in retrograde motion. The celestial twin Mars enters Virgo and the planet becomes docile and modest in this earthy and dual sign. This transit will help you improve the romance and relationship with your partner and make you reassess your relationships and will give you a direction in your love life. Let us find out what the August 2023 energies have to offer different zodiac signs this week.
August love horoscope 2023 weekly prediction (14 August – 20 August)
Couples: Aries sun sign natives will be feeling insecure with their partners. Brushing the problems aside does not solve them. Work on finding amicable solutions, address, and clarify the issues causing disharmony. Spend more time with each other and revive the love and bonhomie.
Singles: Singles will be lonely and might not be able to find a suitable mate. Spend this time to get closer to the family and friends. You can also spend some time in introspection and self-care. Natives in love will not be happy in their relationship and will be unsure.
Couples: Taurus sun sign natives will be distant and uncommunicative with their partners. Some past issues might crop up and upset you. The advice is not to let the past govern your present. Take some time off and introspect. You can take advice from well-wishers or maybe a family member can help you bridge the gap. Concentrate on improving your future by taking a holiday with your mate.
Singles: Singles should be free of any past baggage before seeking a new relationship. Cleanse your mind and free your soul before getting into a new relationship. Natives in love will be confused and wanting to spend some time alone. The advice is not to cling to a mistake just because you spent a long time making it.
Couples: Gemini sun sign people will experience monotony and boredom in their relationship. You might have been preoccupied with various commitments and have put no efforts toward your relationship. Patience and time are two warriors that can win you all the love battles. Spend quality time with your partner and work towards a better sex life. Family will be feeling neglected and wanting more time from you.
Singles: Singles will be fearful to get in to a new relationship because of the past failures. Use the learnings from your past as steppingstones for the future. You can take time off and indulge in some hobbies or sports activities instead. Couples should remove the rose-coloured glasses and set realistic expectations from their mate and life in general.
Couples: Cancer sun sign natives will have a good week in terms of relationships. Previous discord if any will die down and your bonding and bonhomie will increase manifold. You will be having a good time between the sheets. It’s a good time to expand your family if you so desire.
Singles: Singles will be in luck this week. They will be finding partners of their choice. The advice is not to rush into commitments. Natives in love will want to tie the knot. This is a good week to propose.
Couples: Leo sun sign natives need to add spice in their relationship. There will be no problems in the relationship but it will lack the spice and pep. You need to make efforts plan a holiday together or indulge in interesting things. Family members might also appreciate an out of the routine fun time together.
Singles: Singles need to enjoy their single status for some time. Natives in love need to add spice to their relationship break the routine add positivity and action in your life.
Couples: Virgo sun sign natives will see an improvement in their stressful relationship. If you have had a turbulent relationship lately, the energies are all set to favour you. Clear the misunderstandings and move ahead with positivity. At times, things are beyond repair, and this is your call entirely. Do not use harsh words the softest tissue of the tongue can hurt the most.
Singles: Singles recuperating from a breakup will take time to heal and it is advisable to get rid of the baggage of the past to embark on a new relationship. Natives in love will be having a tough time to cope with their mates.
Couples: Libra sun sign natives are likely to have a lot of ego clashes with their partners. Respect your partner’s wishes. Decisions relating to both the partners should be taken by both. Familial bonds will be harmonious and satisfactory.
Singles: Singles will be lonely. If you are having too many fall outs in relationships, you need to introspect and overcome your shortcomings. Natives in love need to give respect and space to each other.
Couples: Scorpio sun sign natives need to spend more time with their partners. If the distancing is deliberate, you need to discuss your problems openly and frankly. Time and patience are the best warriors to win all love battles. Women folk of the family will be upset with you. Try to bridge the gap and spend some time with the family.
Singles: Singles need to learn from the past and be cautious in their new relationship. Be yourself and do not try to be what you are not. Do not give in more than you can cope with. Set your boundaries from the beginning to avoid confusion later. Natives in love need to give some more time to their relationship before moving ahead.
Couples: Sagittarius natives will have a positive and healthy relationship with their partner. Any misunderstandings from the past will vanish and you will enjoy a good camaraderie and intimacy with your partner. It’s a good time for pregnancy and fertility.
Singles: Singles will be delighted in their new love interest and the relationship will bloom. It is good to experience love at first sight but reality bites. Give it time and see how the relationship progresses. Natives in love will fall deeper in love and will be getting ready to take their relationship to the next step.
Couples: Capricorn sun sign natives are likely to be too level-headed and mature in their relationship this week. Add some spark. Learn to enjoy and do crazy things at times. You will enjoy good familial bonding and all the members will be caring and loving.
Singles: Singles need to stop being prim and proper all the time. Generally, the lighter side is more likable. It’s important to have an open and interesting relationship and let it develop naturally. Couples will be enjoying with each other and will be undecided about the true feelings. The advice is to be sure before you commit.
Couples: Aquarius sun sign natives will be in a caring and loving relationship. They will be in love with their partner and enjoy good intimacy and great bonhomie with each other. Some celebration in the family will get the family close. It’s a good time for planning a baby.
Singles: Singles are likely to be attracted to an older person. Natives in love will be very cosy and comfy in their love nest and will be thinking of permanency.
Couples: Piscean sun sign natives will be in no mood for display of affection, and this might cause some misunderstandings. Express your love. You don’t have to be mushy but there are other ways to make your partner feel important, wanted, and loved.
Singles: Singles should enjoy their single status and have a good time with family and friends. It is a good time to strengthen family ties. Natives in love will be in no rush to tie the knot and will be enjoying with each other.