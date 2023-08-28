Weekly love horoscope: A tarot reading of 28 August – 3 September 2023

Love is made up of millions of little decisions which create a unique and special connection. Numerous energies are at play in the universe which keep changing with the motion of the planets. Some make you fall in and out of love, some energy evokes extreme feelings of attachment, and affection, coaxing you towards commitments, some gets you closer, and some create a distance. With the help of our weekly love horoscope 2023 from 28 August – 3 September, you’ll be able to understand your relationship and partner better

Be mindful of unrealistic expectations or fantasies keep a balance between your dreams and the reality of relationships. Love requires effort, compromise, understanding and above all acceptance of imperfections of your partner. Thus, our weekly reading from 28 August – 3 September 2023 will help you navigate better.

Each transit brings new hopes and beginnings. Married people will look forward to harmony and security. People in love want to grow and strengthen their relationship, and singles are hopeful about finding their dream partners. Everyone seeks love and understanding from their families. Let us find out what the energies have to offer different zodiac signs – be it singles or couples – in this weekly love horoscope prediction for end August and early September 2023.

Love horoscope weekly prediction for 28 August – 3 September 2023: