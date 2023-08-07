Weekly love horoscope: A tarot reading of 7 August – 13 August 2023

Every person wants to love and be loved. Love is not an acronym or abbreviation but the widely used hypothetical full form of love is Life’s only valuable emotion. With the help of our weekly love horoscope from August 7 – August 13 2023 , you’ll be able to understand your relationship and partner better.

The weekly love horoscope will help you revaluate unresolved love issues and find solutions to all your romantic endeavours. Venus, the planet of beauty will be subdued and weak, being retrograde will be moving to Cancer zodiac on 7 August and getting combust the next day. It might encourage people to reassess their relationship and set some basic rules as to what they want from the partner. This transit might also free natives from their past and heal the wounds if any. Feisty Mars in fiery Leo is all slated to improve the libidos and depending on other planetary placement some sun signs are going to enjoy an extremely passionate and intimate relationship. Unattached natives and the ones in relationship will look for perfection from their partners and this might take a toll on relationships. Thus, our weekly love horoscope from 7 August – 13 August 2023, will help you navigate your romantic life better, wether you’re single or in a committed relationship.

Each zodiac will be differently affected depending on the placement of planets at their time of birth besides the transit. The energies will be reflected in the cards some zodiacs with enjoy bliss in their relationships, some will find love, and some sun signs will not be so lucky in love.

Let us find out what the August energies have to offer different zodiac signs this week.

Weekly love horoscope prediction for 7 – 13 August 2023: