Weekly love horoscope: A tarot reading of 26 June – 2 July 2023

“Love is the beauty of the soul” – St. Augustine. There is no fixed definition of love. It is an interpersonal relationship. Love is friendship, and love is being happy in the happiness of your partner. Affection, intimacy, physical attraction, and romantic overtures are additives for romantic love. On that note, let’s know the June weekly love horoscope (2023).
Love is made up of millions of little decisions which create a unique and special connection. Numerous energies are at play in the universe, which keep changing with the motion of the planets. Some make you fall in and out of love, some energy evokes extreme feelings of attachment, and affection, coaxing you towards commitments, some get you closer and yet some create a distance. The love horoscope for this week guide and help you accordingly.
Venus, the planet of love is in the zodiac sign of Cancer owned by the Moon. This denotes a heady mix of passion and emotions in the love life of all the zodiacs. Mars will enter Leo on 1 July thus increasing sensuality and romance. Attachment among partners will increase. On the flip side, Mars in fiery Leo owned by the Sun itself will result in aggression and anger for some zodiac sign natives. Disappointments and triumphs, heartaches and highs are part of life. Remember happiness is not by chance but by choice.
Be mindful of unrealistic expectations or fantasies and keep a balance between your dreams and the reality of relationships. Love requires effort, compromise, understanding, and above all acceptance of the imperfections of your partner. Love can be both positive and negative, it can be a virtue representing kindness, compassion, affection, and concern, or a vice exhibiting moral flaws like selfishness, egotism, possessiveness, and obsessiveness.
Read along to see what the cards foretell about your weekly romantic love horoscope for the week of 26 June – 2 July 2023.
June love horoscope 2023 weekly prediction
Couples: This week will not be harmonious for natives of the Aries sun sign. It will be a trying time. You might be going through some sadness and challenges but do not let it affect your relationship. The best way is, to be frank. Discuss your issues openly with your partner.
Singles: Singles will be hard-pressed for time. The advice is to deal with your commitments first. Arian natives in a relationship will face some discord because of your other commitments. The Tarot advice is to set expectations from the very beginning of the relationship.
Couples: The natives of this sun sign are in for positive changes. You might move to a new locality or city where your comfort levels will escalate. You will share a great bond with your partner and the love will grow. Taurians will enjoy nuptial bliss besides family support. If you want an addition to your family, the cards are favourable.
Singles: Singles can prepare themselves to meet lots of interesting people and the cards indicate a fairytale romance for Taurus unattached natives. Natives in relationship can propose as it is likely to be accepted. Marriage is on the cards.
Couples: Gemini natives will have to add spice to their relationship. Cards are favourable for strengthening of relationships. A holiday together will be a good idea to rekindle the spark and passion. Respect your partner and do not take them for granted.
Singles: Enjoy your single status. You will be getting good opportunities to meet like-minded people, and you need to make the best of these favours from the universe. Have fun but do not try to rush into commitments. For natives already in a relationship, it is a good time to develop and improve your relationship and take it to the next step.
Couples: The natives of this sun sign need to be more communicative with their partners. What is frivolity to you might be actuality for your partner and in a successful relationship you need to give importance to the likes and dislikes of your partner. Find solutions to problems instead of brushing them under the carpet.
Singles: Singles this week should indulge themselves in a grooming program, including exercising and other activities. Do not let the fear of being alone make you jump into a relationship. Meet people and enjoy your single status with your friends. If you are in a relationship, being honest is the best thing.
Couples: Leo natives in general have a high ego and should make a conscious effort towards not being egoistic all the time. Partners are expected to accept each other’s shortcomings but also need to work on betterment of their relationships. You might be facing some stress within the family which will sort out soon.
Singles: Leo unattached singles should stay away from any commitment and obligation this week. Enjoy your alone time and concentrate on self-grooming and improvement. Natives in relationships are advised not to rush things. Be very sure before making any commitments.
Couples: Natives of the Virgo sun sign are not likely to have a pleasant week in terms of relationships. Even if you are not enjoying harmony with your partner, do not be aggressive, and do not use harsh words. The wounds inflicted by words are the slowest to heal.
Singles: Unattached Virgo natives should enjoy their platonic relationships and stay away from any romantic involvement for some time. Be polite and generous towards family members. Virgo natives might face some friction and failures in their romantic endeavours.
Couples: Libra natives might be neglecting their partners this week because of their commitments and the partner might not take it well. The advice is to discuss your problems with your partner and ask for their cooperation. Family members might be complaining too. Quality time even if it is less can wipe out the woes.
Singles: Singles should remain single this week and concentrate on their work and well being. Libra natives in relationship should introspect and see how they want to move ahead.
Couples: Scorpio natives might be feeling dissatisfied with their partners this week. You need to break the routine. Try to do something different. A candlelight dinner or an activity together is a good idea.
Singles: Singles might feel anxious about their single status and might feel lonely. The cards foretell a dull period romantically and it is advised to be mentally and physically occupied in positive activities. Attached natives might face some unexpected challenges with their partners. Give some space and time and things are likely to improve.
Couples: The natives of this sun sign might not be very comfortable in their relationship. Sacrificing and compromising to an extent is good but do not let it hurt your esteem. Set workable equations. Family bonding will improve and will give you pleasure.
Singles: Singles will meet new people and have a good time. Do not be in a rush for any permanency till you are sure. Sagittarius natives in a relationship might decide to tie the knot and the advice is to think carefully before taking the step. Family opposition if any is likely to get sorted out.
Couples: Couples might feel claustrophobic in their relationship and go through a lot of mood swings. Work on yourself and do not make this a habit. Work on each other’s shortcomings and accept your partners as they are. Work towards it together to get peace and harmony.
Singles: Singles are likely to meet someone who might interest them romantically. Go slow and take your time to decide. Meeting for a couple of hours daily and living together is entirely different. Capricorn natives in a relationship might be giving in and compromising a lot. For a lasting relationship, this might not work out.
Couples: Aquarian natives will be in a good and happy state of mind and would like to indulge themselves in fun things. It is a good time to spend together. Take this time as an opportunity to grow your relationship.
Singles: Aquarians who are single need to become serious towards relationships. Natives in relationships should stay away from commitments for some time. Let your relationship grow and develop more.
Couples: Piscean natives are adjusting and giving, therefore, they generally enjoy a good relationship. This week might be little stressful as you will be involved in too many things. Couples expecting pregnancy news will not be disappointed. You will enjoy good bonhomie with family and friends.
Singles: Singles are likely to meet their soulmates and their relationship will progress quickly. The advice is to slow down and enjoy each stage of your relationship. Natives of Pisces sun sign who are attached will enjoy bliss and harmony with their mates. It’s a good time to propose and get engaged but defer the wedding plans for some time.
