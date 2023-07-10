Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of 10 July – 16 July 2023

Tarot is a means of divination, derived from the Latin word ‘divinaire’ which literally means the art of foretelling the future by interpreting energies. It is a pictorial system, with a divine message. It helps us to utilise the cosmic energies, and the energies around us to find answers to our questions. The pictures on the card reflect our thoughts, and understanding the pictorial message helps us to refocus and redirect the paths of our life accordingly and to bring honesty, reassurance, and clarity to a situation. Here’s looking at this week’s 10 – 16 July 2023 horoscope of your zodiac sign.
There are lots of factors we cannot change but plenty influencing our lives can be controlled. Tarot offers us a guidance to identify the obstacles in life and utilise the resources we must overcome these obstacles. Tarot cards are an ancient deck of cards, used by numerous mystics and tarot readers for greater spiritual development and self-understanding by utilising their own energies, the cosmic energies, and the native’s energies to find solutions. Cosmic energies affect everyone’s zodiac signs differently, and being able to interpret their effect is a specialised job done by an occultist. Let’s see what the cosmic energies have to foretell for this week in July 2023
Tarot card reading is a form of cartomancy. It is categorised as an occult science where the practitioners with faith, trust, intuitive powers, knowledge, and spiritual guidance gains insight into the future by drawing out and interpreting the cards. The pictures on the cards represent different parts of life and show what the future holds. This method of divination has become very popular and recognised in Singapore and across the globe.
Horoscope 2023: Weekly prediction for zodiac signs from 10 July – 16 July
1 /12
Career and Finance
Two of Cups card for Aries sun sign natives this week. This card indicates a lucrative commercial collaboration which will benefit your company. Business partnerships will do very well. Expect good profit and smooth sailing at work. Finances will be satisfactory.
Health
The Hanged Man is indicative of neglect towards your health. Do not ignore small symptoms pay heed to what your body tells you. If undergoing some treatment follow it religiously. Keeping your body in shape by exercising and eating good. It is the best investment you can make.
Relationships
Five of Wands Reversed is the relationship card indicating a conflict with your partner. You need to be more open and communicative about your problems and feelings with your partner. For singles, this is not a good time to form attachments.
2 /12
Career and Finance
Death card indicates changes in your career. A change of job is a big possibility. The advice is to be cautious. Do not rub people the wrong way specially your superiors. Business people should defer all plans for any expansion. Losses and decrease in income are indicated.
Health
The Emperor Reversed card indicates a lack of discipline towards your health. Your casual attitude towards your well being might land you in trouble. You need to push your focus towards self-care and follow a good exercising regimen.
Relationships
King of Swords card indicates dominance and self-control. You need to work towards a harmonious relationship. Give importance to your partner’s needs and wants. You need to give space in relationships.
3 /12
Career and Finance
Eight of Cups Reversed card for Gemini natives. It indicates dissatisfaction at work. You need to be confident and upscale your skills if required. Businesspeople should implement their ideas after weighing all pros and cons well. You are advised to scale down and save money as some losses are indicated.
Health
Nine of Pentacles Reversed card indicates overindulgence and lack of discipline towards one’s health. Try to make positive changes in your lifestyle and work towards betterment.
Relationships
Page of Pentacles Reversed card suggests neglect in a relationship. You might be giving too much of emphasis to career and finance and neglecting your partner emotionally. Spend time with your loved ones.
4 /12
Career and Finance
Eight of Wands indicates missed opportunities. It indicates slowness in actions and lack of energy. Done is undoable so move ahead with positivity. Finances will be less than expected it will be wise to spend accordingly.
Health
Lovers Reversed card is a warning to focus on your health. Do not neglect yourself. Listen to your body and take steps accordingly.
Relationships
Seven of Wands card suggests your relationship will face some challenges. Identify the cause and try to ease them out. Family might be demanding. Try to spend quality time with near and dear owns.
5 /12
Career and Finance
Queen of Cups card indicates you will get all the cooperation needed to grow in your career. Be kind and generous towards your colleagues and juniors. Your superiors will be very understanding and will reward you adequately. Businesses will bloom and finances will be good, and you will be in a happy and generous mind frame.
Health
Seven of Cups Reversed card indicates overindulgence and unhealthy lifestyle. You need to work towards setting some health targets and achieving them.
Relationships
Queen of Swords is the relationship card. Swords generally indicate some strife in relationship and this particular card might indicate that you or your partner might not be overly romantic and might not like to display the affection publically. Respect each other’s wishes. A mutually agreeable mid path is the best to tread on.
6 /12
Career and Finance
Justice card indicates you will be rightly rewarded for your hard work and punished if you have not been true to your profession. All court cases will have a positive outcome. Financially, this card warns you to be honest and dedicated towards money and investments.
Health
Ten of Wands Reversed is indicative of ill health. The advice is to look after and nurture your health.
Relationships
Queen of Wands Reversed indicates an overbearing attitude. Your partner might feel neglected and find you selfish and self-obsessed. Communication and an openness to make amends is the need for this week.
7 /12
Career and Finance
Page of Pentacles Reversed card indicating obstacles and delays at work. Things might not go smoothly and you might face some hiccups. Financially, this might not be a good time.
Health
Nine of Swords card indicates you need to be cautious towards your health. You might feel overstressed and negative. Work on yourself be positive and focus on your health.
Relationships
The World indicates change in equations leading to a better understanding and harmony. Your relationships will grow. If wanting a child, it’s a good time for conception.
8 /12
Career and Finance
Seven of Pentacles card indicates an excellent time professionally. You will yield rich dividends from your efforts, and this is the time to enjoy the fruits of your labour. Businesses will flourish and expect good gains and profits.
Health
King of Cups Reversed indicates you need to make certain lifestyle changes and work towards betterment of your health. Get a health check-up done.
Relationships
Five of Swords Reversed card indicates you need to put in efforts towards the improvement of your relationships. Drop the past and embrace the present. Some arguments with family members might dampen your spirits.
9 /12
Career and Finance
Nine of Wands Reversed indicates overload and mental exhaustion. Take a break and do not let the professional fatigue set in. Finances will not be proportional to the effort and that might frustrate you.
Health
Three of Cups indicates good health. Do not overindulge and do not skip your workouts. If you are recuperating, this card shows quick and complete recovery.
Relationships
Six of Cups is a nostalgia card. You will go down memory lane and relive the pleasant memories with your partner, strengthening the bonds of love. A good time with family and friends indicated.
10 /12
Career and Finance
Ace of Swords Reversed indicates people showing some confusion at work. Your thinking might be clouded and there are chances of some disagreement between colleagues. Be very careful with finances. Check your balance sheets and other documents thoroughly.
Health
Two of Wands indicates duality. It could mean a choice between two treatments as well. You might move from yoga to gym or vice versa.
Relationships
King of Pentacles card shows security and care and a loving relationship. Partners will have a great time emotionally and physically. You will share good bonhomie with family members.
11 /12
Career and Finance
Ten of Swords Reversed indicates recovery. You might have gone through some professional upheavals lately and from here things get better for you now. Gather all your courage and positivity and move ahead with enthusiasm. Financial things will start improving and you will come out of an unpleasant money crisis.
Health
Four of Pentacles Reversed shows you will work towards your wellbeing and be successful. You will enjoy good health.
Relationships
The High Priestess card indicates high passion between partners. You will enjoy a good relationship not only with your partner but also with family and friends.
12 /12
Career and Finance
Three of Pentacles Reversed indicates you might be losing your commitment and drive. It does not indicate a lack of skill just boredom and monotony. Take a break or enhance your skills and move ahead with renewed energy. Do not make any investments this week and be careful of overspending.
Health
The Hermit card indicates that it is time for some rest and relaxation. Do not push yourself beyond your limit. Exercise, and meditation will be good for you.
Relationships
Sun Reversed suggests you need to rekindle your relationship. Spend quality time with your partner and work towards passion and intimacy. Sun even when reversed indicates peace and harmony in relationships.