Weekly love horoscope: A tarot reading of 31 July – 6 August 2023

Each month brings new hopes and beginnings, married people look forward to harmony and security, people in love want to blossom and grow their relationship and singles are hopeful of finding their dream partners. Everyone seeks love and understanding from their families, and especially from their mates. Numerous energies are at play in the universe, which keep changing with the motion of the planets. Some make you fall in and out of love, some energy evokes extreme feelings of attachment, and affection, coaxing you towards commitments, some gets you closer and some create a distance. With the help of our weekly love horoscope 2023 from 31 July – 6 August, you’ll be able to understand your relationship and partner better.

Venus the planet of love and beauty is retrograde in Leo zodiac sign and the energies are not very encouraging for love and romance. Mars in fiery Leo will increase the passion and sex drive of natives and intimacy among coupes will increase. Leo sun sign is owned by Sun which is a source of energy and the king of the solar system. Mars’ own fierce energies are further enhanced here. This transit will help you improve the relationship, enjoy intimacy and passion with your partner and make you reassess your relationships. Thus, our weekly love horoscope from July 31 – August 6, 2023, will help you navigate better.

Be mindful of unrealistic expectations or fantasies and keep a balance between your dreams and the reality of relationships. Love requires effort, compromise, understanding and above all acceptance of imperfections of your partner. The need for love lies in the very foundation of human existence and life seems perfect, complete, exciting, and worthwhile if you have the right partner besides you.

Let us find out what the August energies have to offer different zodiac signs this week when it comes to love and romance.

August 2023 love horoscope weekly prediction: