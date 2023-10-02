Numerology Predictions: What the numbers have in store for you in October 2023

Each person is defined by some numbers depicting the nature of a person, his behavioural patterns, and the positive and negative aspects of him, his attitude, aptitude, luck, money, and success. Let’s see what these numbers are and what are your October 2023 numerology predictions.
Birthday Number or Root Number: The root number tells you about nature, behaviour, weakness, and strength. The date you were born, is your birthday number or lucky number. The root number for people born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 is 1. The root number for people born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 is 2. The root number for people born on 3, 12, 21, and 30 is 3. The root number for people born on 4, 13, 22, and 31 is 4. The root number for people born on 5, 14, and 23 is 5. The root number for people born on 6, 15, and 24 is 6. The root number for people born on 7,16, and 25 is 7. The root number for people born on 8,17, and 26 is 8. The root number for people born on 9, 18, and 27 is 9.
Life Path Number: This shows the path that you will be walking down in this lifetime. It shows your true nature, character, and your karmic debt. By adding the day, numerical month, and the year in which you were born and reducing to a single digit, you get your life path number.
Name Number or Destiny Number: This indicates what you are destined to do in your lifetime. It shows your desires are yearning and points to the strengths you should develop to fulfill them. Destiny number is calculated by numerically adding the alphabet in your full name (first, middle, and last) by reducing each name to a single digit, then adding up the total and reducing that to a single digit. – 1: A, J, S. 2: B, K, T. 3: C, L, U. 4: D, M, V. 5: E, N, W. 6: F, O, X. 7: G, P, Y. 8: H, Q, Z.9: I, R. This is the only number can be changed, played with, adjusted to make it compatible to other unchangeable numbers. We see a lot of people adding or deleting an extra alphabet in their name to make it compatible with their other numbers.
Sun Number: The sum of your birth date and month is your sun number. This does not change.
Personal Year Number:
To determine the numerology personal year number, add together the Sun number and the current year (2023=7 for this year). For personal month number, add current month number (10 for October) to the personal year number. You need to calculate your personal month number. 8 is the universal month number for October 2023. (10+2023), 10 is for October and 7 is the year number for 2023 (17=1+7=8). Add 8 to your Sun number to get your personal month number for October, and see what the numbers have in store for you.
October 2023 numerology predictions
You will be influenced by number 1 and 8 this October. You will have opportunities knocking at the door. Be alert and prepare well to grab them to advance your career. You will be getting good financial returns this month. You might be tempted to be extravagant, but the advice is to control your expenses and save for future. Students are likely to do well this month. Some stomach-related issues might bother you. You will be hitting the jackpot in terms of love and romance. Couples will have a harmonious time. Singles will be finding their partners and natives in love might be ready to tie the knot.
Favourable dates – 1, 10, 19, and 28.
You will be influenced by numbers 2 and 8 this October. You might face some ups and downs in your career and things will not go as planned causing stress in your professional life. You will not get the cooperation of your colleagues and your workload might increase a lot. Finances will be average but some losses are indicated which might lead to a cash crunch. Be judicious with your money from the start of the month. Health will be okay, but you might suffer from anxiety-related issues like sleeplessness and acidity. Love and romance will take a back seat this month and family members might feel neglected.
Favourable dates – 2, 11, 20 and 29.
You will be influenced by number 3 and 8 this October. This will be an average month for number three natives as you might face some delays and obstacles at work. The competition is going to be very stiff at work and you need to be focused. Financially, expect an average money inflow. Relationship with your partners might not be the best this month. Some ego clashes might perturb you. Family will be caring and understanding. You will enjoy good health.
Favourable dates – 3, 12, 21, and 30.
The numbers influencing you will be 4 and 8 this October. You might be struggling this month to achieve your targets. Although, your performance will be good, you would need to revalue and reset your goals. Team work is recommended for you. Your expenses might be very high this month. You need to be over-cautious this month against losses and theft. The silver lining will be a good relationship with your mate and with all the family members. Health will remain average.
Favourable dates – 4, 13, 22, and 31.
Numbers influencing you are 5 and 8 this October. You will be scaling new heights in your career this month. Your creativity and dedication will win you accolades and financial favours. Finances will be very good, and you will be investing a large sum of your earnings. The advice is to play it safe. Relationships will be good, and you will be enjoying domestic harmony and satisfaction in all your relationships. A health check-up will be good for you.
Favourable dates – 5, 14, and 23.
Numbers influencing you this October are 6 and 8. This will be a good month for you. A work trip abroad will get you in the lime light. Expect promotion and considerable increase in remuneration. A change of job can also be a possibility. Relationships will require more time and effort. It is a good time to take a break from work and bond with your mate and other family members. You will enjoy good health but you need to work towards maintaining your robustness.
Favourable dates – 6, 15, and 24.
You will be influenced by numbers 7 and 8 this October. This month will bring new openings for you. You will be in a strong position at work with your seniors wanting you and your colleagues looking up to you. Finances will pour in from more than one source. Do not be extravagant with your money. You will enjoy a stable relationship with your mate and if single you are likely to get hitched soon. Do not nitpick with the family members give them space and attention.
Favourable dates – 7, 16, and 25.
The number influencing you will be 8 this October. You might face some setback in your profession this month. Patience and time are your best warriors. Finances will be average but enough to sail through. Some teeth-related problems might bother you. It is best to pay attention and get a proper treatment done. Relationships will be average, but singles will be lucky and find their soulmates this month.
Favourable dates – 8, 17 and 26.
Career-wise, this month will be profitable and satisfying. Students who have number nine as their month number are likely to come out with flying colours. Going overseas for studies, work, or business is a big possibility and it will spell success. Love and romance will bloom and your equation with your partner is all set to improve.
Favourable dates – 9, 18 and 27.