4 most successful Chinese zodiac signs that are destined to flourish in life

Life’s a full-blown rat race that imprisons you in a soul-draining 9 to 5 desk job to establish a ‘stable’ career, fend for your family, pay for a mortgage, save for retirement or simply splurge on expensive things to cement an image in society. Despite toiling really hard for a successful life, most of you simply don’t get to taste the riches and fortunes you strived for. While this might dim your spirits and cast a shadow of self-doubt, chances are there’s a fault in your stars! Your Chinese zodiac sign heavily influences your personality traits as well as predicts your success in life and love. Some Chinese zodiac signs/animals are destined to be more successful owing to their innate talent or characteristics, with the Gods of fortune and fate guiding their way!

If you don’t believe in the centuries-old concept of Chinese astrology, let’s familiarise you with certain surveys that show that some of the most popular Chinese and global billionaires share the same Chinese zodiac! A survey by net worth consultancy firm Wealth-X (via South China Morning Post) found that many of these moguls were born in the Year of the Dragon – considered the most auspicious Chinese zodiac year. Similarly, an earlier study by Forbes analysed the birth dates of the 400 richest Americans (of that time) to determine their Chinese zodiac sign and voila, even they declared Dragon to be the most successful of the lot. Coincidence? Likely not.

Let’s familiarise you with the four Chinese zodiac signs for whom success is in the stars.

4 Chinese zodiac signs who are destined to be most successful

Dragon

Birth years: 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024

Powerful, innovative and charismatic – people born in the Year of the Dragon are best suited to be leaders of the world. Thanks to Dragons’ natural traits of dominance and ambition, they make for great CEOs, startup founders, politicians and even military commanders. Because of their charm, Dragons can easily get the most out of people around them, leading the team to success.

However, Dragons also have an extremely hot-headed and aggressive side to them and while others often deem them arrogant, the sign believes it’s simply following its instincts for a smooth future. Dragons strive for excellence in whatever they undertake, and one should never underestimate their combative personality!

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, Intel co-founder Gordon Moore and Gap co-founder Donald Fisher all belong to the Dragon zodiac. Moreover, Hong Kong business magnate Li Ka-shing, Ali Baba co-founder Jack Ma and real estate honcho Lee Shau-kee were born in the Year of the Dragon.

Rat

Birth years:1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

Born under the sign of charm, Rats have incredible wit and understanding of human nature which enables them to influence those around them and achieve whatever they set their mind to. Extremely extroverted and popular in social gatherings, you’ll never find these chatty characters sitting still. These diligent workers are equally creative and imaginative, however, often lack the courage to promote their ideas which prevents them from securing recognition and credit. Nonetheless, the zodiac sign’s ‘perfectionist’ streak helps them attain success in life and work.

Another reason why Rats are able to attain wealth and prosperity is their thrifty nature. While they may appear a little mean or miser to outsiders, Rats are very prudent and only like to keep their money within the family. They will be most generous to their partner, children or close relatives and pals. Rats are likely to thrive in the fields of mathematics, music, planning and management.

Some of the most successful people born in the Year of the Rat include Cristiano Ronaldo, Katy Perry, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Eminem as well as Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Ox

Birth years: 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

Oxes are easy-going and faithful individuals who like to climb the ladder of success with hard work and honesty rather than unscrupulous means. They’ll never shy away from undertaking challenging jobs, always patient and prepared to see their tasks through rather than giving up on the first hurdle. Oxes achieve their goals through consistent efforts and strong will as opposed to taking risks or going by their instincts. Before taking any major decision, Oxes chart out a definite plan with detailed steps. This meticulous approach often leads them to the path of success.

Unlike Dragons, Oxes aren’t dominating or very manipulative with words. As many of them don’t think it’s worthwhile to exchange ideas with others, they’re considered stubborn and stuck in their ways. Ox people are not particularly excitable, only thriving on logic and planning as the key to success. Through long-term efforts, Oxes can emerge as successful doctors, lawyers, writers, social workers or managers.

Barack Obama, Michael Phelps, George Clooney, Gal Gadot, Andy Lau and K-drama heartthrob Song Joong-ki are some of the most successful people born in the Year of the Ox.

Sheep/ Goat

Birth years: 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027

Sheep stands at the eighth spot in the Chinese zodiac calendar and according to Chinese astrology, the number represents prosperity and comfort. Sheep is the most creative sign in the Chinese zodiac, gifted with a naturally artistic, charming and sweet persona. While the sign isn’t overly ambitious, they’ll leave no stone unturned to exploit their talent once they find their passion. Sheep lack business acumen and aren’t even well-suited for corporate roles. These outwardly dreamy people enjoy great success as artists, actors as well as interior designers.

Some of the most successful folks born in the Year of the Sheep include Jane Austen, Mick Jagger, Julia Roberts, Robert De Niro as well as Ed Sheeran.

If you belong to these zodiac signs, success might just come knocking at your door soon.

(Hero and featured image credit: Zac Durant/Unsplash)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Which Chinese zodiac is the most successful?

Dragon is believed to be the most successful among all Chinese zodiac signs.

Which Chinese zodiac is the luckiest?

According to Chinese culture, Dragon, Snake, Pig, Rat, and Tiger are the luckiest signs.