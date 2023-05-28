Best dog breeds for zodiac signs – which good boy best suits your personality?

A dog is one’s best friend — this adage is as old as our civilisation. However, not everyone is aware of the fact that dogs were the first animals that were domesticated by humans around 30,000 years ago. As one of the most natural and popular choice for pets, it would be quite interesting to know the best dog breeds for all zodiac signs.

Historically speaking, humans first started feeding scraps of food to wolves as they accompanied them during their hunting expeditions. Thus, the bond which strengthened then has now evolved into preened and pampered pups being pushed in prams, often as a symbol of luxury and status.

Additionally, other than protecting their owners, dogs have proven to be excellent companions adept at giving emotional support, which helps improve our mental health as well. While it is established that the dog-human relationship is eternal, it would be fascinating to explore this bond from an astrological point of view.

Like people and even cats, every canine breed has a specific personality and inherent traits and with some thought put into analysing this, one can deduce the best option in terms of which one of them would suit an individual according to their zodiac sign.

Yearning to adopt a pup but not sure which breed to go for? Pet astrology might be the answer to determining the best dog breeds for each zodiac sign. Judging by the placement of planets, constellations and stars, zodiacs can be matched with dog breeds as prospective pets. Take a look at these suggestions for different breeds and find your soul twin in your furry friend. Nonetheless, regardless of the dog breed you choose, they’re all good boys and would make for amazing pets. Just remember the golden rule: adopt, don’t shop.

Know the best dog breeds for your zodiac sign: