All about the fire signs of the zodiac: Aries, Leo and Sagittarius

Astrology works in tandem with the four elements of nature — earth, fire, water and air — that rule the universe. All living species on this planet thrive on at least one of these. Hence, the study of astronomy and astrology has been prevalent in ancient civilisations to co-exist with the environment around them. The zodiac wheel classifies the 12 signs into these four elements. These groups of three signs diversified into four groups have common traits, depending on the element that rules them. Read on to know everything about the fire signs of the zodiac, as well as their traits and love compatibility.

As water and earth signs are classified as the yin signs displaying feminine energy, they embody qualities of calmness and stability. Fire and air signs, however, are known as yang or masculine signs that have overpowering traits like drive and assertiveness, which makes their compatibility a little tricky sometimes.

The three fire signs are Aries, Leo and Sagittarius. Like fire, they have flaming hot tempers, and their ambers of desire keep burning. Not to be perceived as destructive, they are, in fact, life-giving. Fire signs of the zodiac chart tend to exhibit traits like infectious energy, and their nature is essentially warm and caring, given their flames are fanned in the right direction.

Know all about the fire zodiac signs

Aries

Personality: The firstborns of the Aries zodiac sign are the proverbial babies with inherent traits quite akin to the Freudian element of personality, the id. Primal and highly instinctive, they are driven by their desire. Quick to react and always ready to assert themselves, they like to be in control. Their fiery nature is also related to their ruling planet which is the red-hot Mars and denotes anger, motivation and drive.

Having said that, it is not all fume and fights with this cardinal fire sign, for when they do love someone or something, they do it with every fibre of their being. Wrongly assumed as selfish, they have a very giving nature but are very proactive and impulsive. They tend to flit through people, places and situations that no longer serve them with ease.

They have an almost reckless enthusiasm to tackle any and every life situation and quickly assume leadership roles in their personal and professional lives with great gusto.

Love compatibility: To be in a relationship with an Aries is to be on an intense roller-coaster of sorts. They are not everyone’s cup of tea, but those who date them might get to witness their true passionate and sensual nature. Since Aries are always high on life, they need someone to match their spirits. Fellow yang sign Libra, which is an air sign ruled by the planet of love, bodes well with the ram’s need for physical displays of love. It shows similar masculine energy and successfully fans the desires of Aries. They get along well with other air signs — Gemini and Aquarius — too.

Besides this, they gel well with other fire signs Leo and Sagittarius but have to be mindful and cultivate patience (which does not come naturally to them!) as things can get explosive pretty quickly.

Zodiac signs of Aries and Cancer are also considered a love match to an extent, as the independent ram feels at home and emotionally secure with this sensitive and deep water sign ruled by the moon. But the Aries’ brashness might hurt Cancer’s soft nature; hence, they might find this relationship difficult to sustain.

The Aries personality is a bit much for the routine-loving, disciplined and fastidious earth signs. Hence, they are not known to be very compatible.

Aries celebrities: Reese Witherspoon, Mariah Carey, Sarah Jessica Parker, Lady Gaga, and Mukesh Ambani.

Leo

Personality: The brightest of all fire signs – nay, all zodiacs – Leo is a fixed sign ruled by the Sun. Warmth, loyalty and fearlessness are its qualities. They are very generous and giving in nature, but they demand the same exacting standards from everyone around them.

Their love for attention is a trait that’s always spoken about and often, this fire sign is misunderstood to be a bit narcissistic. But this is not entirely true as their magnetic personalities make them the centre of attention in most rooms and people get naturally drawn towards them.

Since their modality is fixed, they like to be staunch believers in their values and possess a lot of conviction in general. This quality makes them powerful leaders. Once you get to know them, and they like you, you will find them to be the most noble and affectionate souls.

Love compatibility: Want to date this fire sign? Then be prepared for a passionate, extravagant and romantic whirlwind romance. Dating this sun sign is truly a royal experience, for there is a lot of attention to detail, pampering and genuine care given but also expected in return. Hence, they need someone to vibe with this intense energy and shower a lot of praise on them while doing so.

The opposite sign to Leo on the zodiac wheel is the air sign of Aquarius. This is touted to be a match made in heaven as their union forms a beautiful balance of opposing energies. Leos are brand ambassadors of self-love, while Aquarius’s focus is always on the greater good. Hence, together, they create magic.

They get along well with other fire zodiac signs Aries and Sagittarius, too, because they share a sense of adventure and are die-hard romantics. But the Aries’s trait to be more focused on themselves matches with Leo, which could create friction as both of them have a very high need for attention.

Those born of the fire sign Leo has a high compatibility with the earth sign of Taurus too, because of their love for luxury and opulence. This earth sign symbolised by the bull gives much-needed stability to the flamboyant zodiac depicted by the lion.

Water signs of Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces are a bit overwhelmed by the fiery energy exuded by the lion and like to retreat into their peaceful worlds rather than getting involved with this fire sign.

Leo celebrities: Kylie Jenner, Meghan Markle, Daniel Radcliffe, Jason Momoa, Cara Delevingne, and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Sagittarius

Personality: The last fire sign, Sagittarius has a mutable modality and is ruled by the planet of adventure, Jupiter. The first thing that stands apart from this sign denoted by the archer is that they love to go to places, both physically and metaphorically. Their penchant for travel and adventure is well known and so is their passion for directness and honesty. They embody all the classic fire sign traits.

This mutable fire sign is not headstrong but feels easily stuck in situations. Some might claim that Sags have commitment issues and often need to fly away from their responsibilities. But this is not true because they can achieve almost anything once they set their mind to it.

Another important feature of their personality is that they love to gather knowledge and keep themselves updated with current trends. This fire sign is usually down for anything and a positive force to have around.

Love compatibility: The other fire signs, Aries and Leo, bode very well with the Sagittarian personality of forever chasing the good times. Sagittarians get along decently well with all the air signs of Gemini, Libra and Aquarius. These have a general air of intelligence and curiosity within themselves that satiates the archer’s quest for knowledge.

It is not known for the Sagittarians to bond especially well in a romantic companionship with the water signs. The reason is that the fire sign’s brutal honesty hurts the sensitive souls of Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces. Also, they would not be much appreciative of the Sag’s relentless need to flit through an array of projects and get bored too easily.

The earth signs of Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn might be too restrictive for this free-flowing fire sign but might get a sense of balance and permanence in their lives.

Sagittarius celebrities: Jay-Z, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, Vanessa Hudgens, Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Brad Pitt.

