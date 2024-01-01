Lucky gemstones for Chinese zodiac signs in the Year of the Dragon 2024

Harnessing the power of your lucky gemstones specific to your Chinese zodiac sign is key to attracting fortune in different aspects of life including health, career and relationships. If you’re looking to attract wealth and abundance in the Year of the Dragon 2024, it’s important to know which crystals align with your energies and have the potential to restore balance in your life. The Chinese zodiac cycle is a 12-year repeating cycle, wherein each year is represented by an animal. Each animal sign is associated with a gemstone(s), believed to be lucky for people born in that year. In this guide, we will introduce you to the lucky gemstones for all Chinese zodiac signs in 2024 and how they can enhance your energies.

Which is the luckiest stone for Year of the Wood Dragon 2024

Image credit: Klaber/ Pixabay

In the expansive world of crystals and gemstones, green aventurine stands out for its association with abundance as well as luck. With its lush green hue, green aventurine has captivated people for centuries and was mostly carried by merchants and gamblers for luck in ancient times. The stone enhances creativity, confidence and instils leadership qualities in addition to bringing love and relationship opportunities in your life. By protecting you from negative energies and blocking all energy vampires, these lucky gemstones for your Chinese zodiac sign will help you achieve your dreams and goals in Year of the Dragon 2024.

Wear a green aventurine bracelet or pendant or place its figurines or tree on your bedside or work table to enhance your aura. Furthermore, you can carry it in your wallet or purse to attract money. It will perfectly align with the energies of the Wood Dragon and bring prosperity.

Lucky gemstones for Chinese zodiac signs in 2024

Rat – Rose Quartz

Birth years: 1912, 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020, 2032..

Image credit: Hans-August Beer/ Pixabay

Rats, you’ll witness success in 2024 by being pragmatic, making wise choices, building relationships, being open to change as well as working hard. Rose Quartz will help you steer clear of all negative emotions like fear, resentment or anger so that you attract only love and growth. The stone evokes feelings of self-love and self-trust which will be supremely important in grabbing new opportunities and life changes coming your way.

Ox – Green Agate

Birth years: 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, and 2021..

image credit: etsy

Oxes, your patience and dependable nature make you so lovable, and using a healing stone like green agate, which complements your compassion and generosity, is ideal. The soothing green colour of the stone reflects the healing energy of nature and will help you stay calm, centred, and focused amidst stressful situations. Wearing green agate helps you align your emotions and your body, maintain healthy relationships as well as promote self-love.

Tiger – Sapphire

Birth years: 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022.

Image credit: Sabrianna/Unsplash

Tigers, your confident, adventurous and bold aura will be perfectly complemented by the empowering energy of the blue sapphire. Wearing the stone will help you sail through all obstacles while keeping your bold energy intact. Sapphire will boost your mental abilities and concentration, required to navigate the exciting and fast-paced Year of the Dragon. As you witness the highs and lows in 2024, trust sapphire to be your companion that’ll support you on the path to success.

Rabbit – Moonstone

Birth years: 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023..

Image credit: Stefan Schweihofer/ Pixabay

Your calm and peaceful demeanour can only be enhanced by the soft and nurturing energy of the moonstone. The stone, which is connected to emotions, intuitions and feminine energies will help you face emotional turmoils with elegance. The Year of the Wood Dragon is full of changes for you and the moonstone will help you stay grounded as well as foster inner harmony in this transformation period.

Dragon – Ruby

Birth years: 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024..

Image credit: superlens photography/ Pexels

Dragons, your lucky stone ruby embodies all the qualities you stand for – passion, vitality, and courage. 2024 is your year to shine and the inspiring energy of ruby is all you need to stand out of the crowd. The dazzling red stone amplifies your confidence and power, helping you attract success and prosperity. Moreover, it will help materialise your dreams by unfurling your creative side.

Snake – Black pearl

Birth years: 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025.

Image credit: ArtandCraftJewelry/Etsy

Snakes, your witty and mysterious personality is best represented by the rare and beautiful black pearl. It not only enhances your graceful appearance, but aligns with your calm and collected nature. Black pearl will further strengthen your intuitive faculties which will help you make better decisions. Positive work opportunities and relationships are also in the cards for you, Snakes!

Horse – Topaz

Birth years: 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026..

Image credit: Gary Yost/ Unsplash

The dynamic topaz will enhance your high-spirited and energetic spirit Horses! The stone symbolises abundance, healing, and clarity and will help you stay focused on your goals as well as invite positivity into your lives. By wearing topaz, you can enrich your lives with creativity, communication as well as problem-solving skills.

Goat – Emerald

Birth years: 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027..

Image credit: engin akyurt/ Unsplash

Goats, your soft, creative and artistic personality is best complemented by the calming and nurturing energy of emerald. With the help of this stone, you’ll stay more composed and focused, attract love and improve your social skills. Emerald helps you balance your overly emotional side, helping you express your feelings without fear of judgment. By strengthening your focus as well as intellect, your lucky gemstone will make your personality shine in 2024.

Monkey – Aquamarine

Birth years: 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, 2028..

Image credit: Andy Holmes/ Unsplash

Your clever and mischievous personalities will perfectly align with the playful energy of aquamarine. The stone has calming properties that’ll help you cope with challenges and changes the Year of the Wood Dragon is set to bring. It fosters emotional balance, much required by the impulsive Monkeys to make thoughtful decisions. With aquamarine by your side, 2024 will be tranquil and prosperous.

Rooster – Citrine

Birth years: 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029..

Image credit: vjkombajn/ Pixabay

The bright yellow ‘Stone of Wealth’ will shower you with abundance and success this year, Roosters! Citrine will help boost your career and business prospects by supporting your hardworking and confident nature. Furthermore, you will stay focused and motivated in all your pursuits with the stone by your side. Keep the crystal in your wallet, car, near the cash register or financial documents and see your fortune soar high.

Dog – Amethyst

Image credit: Conscious Design/Unsplash

Birth years: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, 2030.

The positive and uplifting amethyst will align well with your loyal and trustworthy nature. The stone will bring more peace and balance to your overthinking mind, further helping you tone down your people-pleasing behaviour. It’ll help you stay confident and fearless in challenging situations in your work or education. A deep violet shade of amethyst can enhance your intuition and creativity.

Pig – Peridot

Birth years: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031..

Image credit: Gary Yost/ Unsplash

Peridot aka the ‘Money Stone’ is your lucky gemstone in 2024, Pig! Your laidback and immature nature can cause you many hindrances in 2024. Therefore, enhancing your willpower, determination and vitality with the help of peridot is extremely important. If you’re awaiting the completion of a long-awaited project or the fructification of a relationship, peridot is your lucky amulet. By bringing clarity to decision-making, peridot will foster your journey to personal as well as professional success.

These lucky gemstones will transform the fortunes of all zodiac signs in 2024.

(Hero and featured image credit: Edz Norton/Unsplash)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do I know the lucky gemstone for my zodiac sign ?

Each Chinese zodiac animal has a lucky gemstone(s), aligning with the energies of the people born in that year. You can find your lucky gemstone for 2024 in our detailed guide.

Which Chinese zodiac sign is very lucky in money?

The Pig zodiac sign is most likely to acquire a lot of wealth.