Lucky March birthstones to wear, according to the Chinese zodiac

Crystals and stones are endowed with healing powers that improve our energies and nurture our minds, body, and soul. According to the Chinese zodiac, several lucky stones are attached to an individual’s birth month. Wondering what is the lucky birthstone for those born in March? Jade and pearl have particularly been proven to attract luck and prosperity, making them one of the best March birthstones to own.

If you are born on or before 5 March, you should wear jade to improve your personality and attract positivity. On the other hand, if your birthday is after 5 March, you are advised to wear the glistening pearl to ward off all evils. Let’s take you through the history, benefits, and significance of these lucky birthstones for March.

March birthstones: History and significance

Jade

Image credit: @gen.k.jewelry/Instagram

Just like diamonds and rubies are associated with royalty in the west, the jade stone is treated as a symbol of status in China. The history of jade goes back over 9,000 years when it was popularly used as a tool for weapons. The stone was also used in decorations, ceremonies, furnishings as well as jewellery for the Chinese imperial families.

The obsession with jade among the royals was so much that many of them would be buried in jade suits. Therefore, the stone is of high value in Chinese culture and history.

It is believed to bring balance to your life and home with positive energies. If you’re looking to attract strength, luck, and good health, jade should be your guiding light.

Pearl

Image credit: Mikimoto

Popularly called the ‘Queen of Gems’, the pearl is a unique gemstone found in the sea. Pearl has been identified as the oldest gem transcending many cultures and timelines. These were given as gifts to the Chinese and Roman emperors. Pearl necklaces, earrings and brooches were adorned by the royals as the ultimate status symbol.

The demand for pearls was so high in the 1st century BC that Julius Caesar passed a law restricting the possession of the stone to only the ruling classes. In addition, Pearl has been linked with purity in Chinese culture. Knights in Dark Ages used it to protect them on the battlefield.

In today’s time, pearls are extremely rare, which has increased their value exponentially. Pearl is considered a feminine stone due to its long association with Moon and Venus. Therefore, even in today’s time, you’ll find it commonly worn by women rather than men.

This lucky birthstone symbolises wisdom, enlightenment, purity, innocence, and peace. The stone’s calming properties also make it extremely popular.

Benefits of March birthstones

Jade benefits

Brings good luck: Also referred to as the lucky or happiness stone, jade has powerful energies to shower you with wonderful things. If you want to overcome any struggle, misfortune or loss, this stone will guide you in the right direction.

Healing properties: From emotional, spiritual to physical healing, jade possesses all powers. This stone wards off negative thoughts and helps increase self-sufficiency so that you feel confident in your skin.

The stone further aids organs in getting rid of toxins. Jade has a healthy impact on the kidneys, the bladder and the spleen and aids in fighting infections to bring down a fever.

Boosts relationships: Jade not only helps to mend relationships with your loved ones but also strengthens your connection with yourself. It encourages honesty, maturity, and self-love.

Beneficial for career: The stone is useful for furthering business ventures and improving professional outcomes. You can clinch profitable deals with jade by your side.

Pearl benefits

Helps in mental well-being: The stone is highly recommended if you are fighting depression, going through mental illness or emotional turmoil. Its calming effects can help settle a restless mind.

Health benefits: Pearl keeps the heart healthy and strong in addition to maintaining the body’s water balance which is essential to cure conditions like pneumonia. For children under 12 years of age, pearl reduces occurrences of falling sick.

It attracts wealth: It’s believed that pearl endows riches and fame upon its wearer, significantly improving their lifestyle. It’s ideal if you’re waiting for fortune to knock at your door.

Marital harmony: Pearl increases love and affection between partners, leading to a strong bond. Adorning pearls, especially on your wedding day, brings peace to the relationship.

Types of jade and pearl

There are two distinct kinds of jade: jadeite and nephrite. Each has a unique chemical composition and crystal structure. While nephrite comes in white, grey, or darker hues of green and black, jadeite has an emerald-green hue. Jadeite is also the most valuable of the two.

The best quality jadeite is found around the city of Mogaung in northern Myanmar. Meanwhile, nephrite is more widespread geographically.

Pearls are of two broad types: natural and cultured. The natural pearl is the rarest type, made completely with calcium carbonate and conchiolin. The perfectly round natural pearl is the rarest of the rare, so consider yourself lucky if you chance upon it.

Cultured pearls are made on farms as opposed to freshwater or saltwater. They come in a standard shape and size and can be dyed into various colours. The cultured pearls can be further differentiated into four types: Akoya (saltwater), freshwater, South Sea and Tahitian.

(Hero and featured image credit: Choo Yilin)